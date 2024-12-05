Press Release

Nokia’s Bell Labs Consulting and stc Group unveil generative AI solution to streamline integration and enhance user experience

The Bell Labs Consulting streamlined solution reduces the time new developments take to reach the market, decreases development costs and increases overall efficiency.

stc Group expects this move will transform the network ecosystem, optimizing existing and new services.

The addition of generative AI capabilities will support stc’s commitment to driving digital transformation across its operations.





5 December 2024

Espoo, Finland - Bell Labs Consulting and Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, stc Group, announced today the successful trial of a pioneering generative AI solution that will streamline service provision, reduce time to market, lower costs and significantly increase overall efficiency.

The provision of services is a critical factor in preparing and equipping network offerings and ensuring the quick delivery of services to customers. Prior to the development of Nokia’s newest generative AI solution, stc Group’s provision of services involved a complex process of configuring several systems and resources in unison for seamless delivery. With the generative AI solution, stc Group’s complex network of multi-technology and multi-vendor systems will be more efficient, saving time, money and resources for customers, businesses and communities.

The collaborative "AI for Provisioning Services" project with Bell Labs Consulting means stc Group can minimize the time required to introduce new services across their network offerings, so that stc Group network users can get stronger world-class connectivity faster.

Bell Labs Consulting engages with leading global clients to inspire and drive the industry's transformation through the accelerated adoption of future technologies with actionable, client-specific, cutting-edge solutions.

The use of generative AI solutions approximately halves the time to market and development costs. This aligns with stc Group’s mission to provide innovative digital products and solutions to improve the lives of its customers.

Tariq Al-Harbi, Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Global Business Center, Saudi Arabia at Nokia, said: “By introducing generative AI, we hope to revamp the service provisioning process. We look forward to developing more ground-breaking solutions with stc Group that can unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Stefan Wilhelm, Head of Bell Labs Consulting at Nokia, said: “We are excited to collaborate with stc Group for this cutting-edge proof of concept using generative AI, enabling it to improve its efficiency and time to market.”

Yazeed Abdulaziz Alfaris, Vice President of Applications at stc Group, said: “stc Group is proud to partner with Nokia again as we continue to advance our technological solutions and further elevate our services using Generative AI. This is a bold move in implementing a practical use case.”

