Essex County Sheriff's Dept. / Missing Person

Essex County Sheriff’s Department

News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

 

NEWS RELEASE:  MISSING PERSON

 

CASE#:  24EXC001573

 

OFFICER FULL NAME: SHERIFF TREVOR COLBY

STATION: ESSEX COUNTY S.D.

CONTACT#: DERBY VT STATE POLICE DISPATCH @ 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/04/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Between Maidstone, VT and Shapleigh, ME

 

MISSING PERSON: Robert Lancraft

AGE: 85

RESIDENCE: Maidstone, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 12/04/2024 Essex County Sheriff’s Department received a call that Robert Lancraft was traveling to visit his family in Shapleigh, ME on 12/03/2024 from his residence in Maidstone, VT.  Robert did not arrive at the family’s residence and has been reported as a missing person.  Robert is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 210lbs.  Robert was last seen operating a Silver 2016 Honda CRV with Vermont registration GATORS1.  Anyone who has seen Robert or the vehicle is encouraged to reach out to the Derby State Police at 802-334-8881 with any information pertaining to his whereabouts.

 

 

