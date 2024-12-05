Essex County Sheriff's Dept. / Missing Person
Essex County Sheriff’s Department
News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
NEWS RELEASE: MISSING PERSON
CASE#: 24EXC001573
OFFICER FULL NAME: SHERIFF TREVOR COLBY
STATION: ESSEX COUNTY S.D.
CONTACT#: DERBY VT STATE POLICE DISPATCH @ 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/04/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Between Maidstone, VT and Shapleigh, ME
MISSING PERSON: Robert Lancraft
AGE: 85
RESIDENCE: Maidstone, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/04/2024 Essex County Sheriff’s Department received a call that Robert Lancraft was traveling to visit his family in Shapleigh, ME on 12/03/2024 from his residence in Maidstone, VT. Robert did not arrive at the family’s residence and has been reported as a missing person. Robert is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 210lbs. Robert was last seen operating a Silver 2016 Honda CRV with Vermont registration GATORS1. Anyone who has seen Robert or the vehicle is encouraged to reach out to the Derby State Police at 802-334-8881 with any information pertaining to his whereabouts.
