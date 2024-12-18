Medellin, Columbia Emerges as Top Travel Destination

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time Out Magazine recently recognized Medellin as the 3rd Best City to visit in the world. This ranking is vastly higher than the mid-1990s when Medellin would be placed near the bottom of the list and not on anyone’s personal travel lists. Government and business leaders have worked together to reduce crime, increase safety, and transform Medellin into a modern, international city. Visitors find a welcoming city that is far removed from the troubles of 30 years ago.Of course, there are memories of Columbia ’s dark days of drug cartels and the reign of terror by the country’s most infamous criminal, Pablo Escobar. With the passage of time, Medellin’s civic and business leaders have cleaned up considerable corruption, and the violent crime rate has plummeted to extremely low numbers. Up from the turmoil has grown a modern city with a warm, welcoming atmosphere, mild temperatures, vibrant nightlife, medical tourism, delicious cuisine, scenic beauty in the mountains, and surprisingly low prices.Nearby MountainsAlthough there is not a beach, the mountains are in close proximity. Medellin is located in the Andes Mountains, an area of lush forests, which conceal plenty of waterfalls, lakes, caves, colorful flowers, and wildlife. Travelers hike, hang glide, tour coffee plantations, visit Rock Guatape and enjoy splendid views. Hikers should follow basic safety practices including hiking in small groups, keeping a cell phone, and carrying a first aid kit. Transportation can occur with inexpensive cab fares. Since the region is close to the Equator, the temperatures fluctuate from the 80s in the day down to the 60s at night.Amazing NightlifeWhen traveling, one of the hidden and surprising costs that stretch budgets is dining, especially in fine restaurants. In nice neighborhoods including El Poblado or Laureles, a dinner for two with a tablecloth with delicious entrees, appetizers, and alcohol can be obtained for $60 at less than one-half or one-third the cost of other cities and tourist destinations. Casual dining could be less than $5 for a meal in a place frequented by locals. There is an accurately named Gastronomic Zone, which translates to Street of Tables. Locally grown fruits and vegetables make their way to a vast array of restaurants and dining spots.In the famous Parque Lleras neighborhood, there are bars, musical venues, and a vast mix of local Columbians and tourists from all around the world. This diversity contributes to Medellin’s emerging reputation as an international city. Travelers find the locals to be warm-hearted, welcoming, and sincerely friendly to visitors and want to make sure an enjoyable time occurs in this city. A word of caution. The government of Medellin and backed by the federal government take an assertive approach against sex trafficking of any kind. When attempting to meet people socially, be sure to show personal respect and follow all local laws to avoid criminal investigations and confrontations.Other BenefitsAs healthcare costs skyrocket in the US, many travelers visit Columbia for lower medical/dental costs. For example, a Zirconian dental crown can cost $1,800 each in the U.S. compared to $500 each in Medellin. Medical treatment facilities are modern, immaculately clean, and often have luxury services including massages and spa treatment. Visiting small towns near Medellin show artwork, custom furniture, and freshly produced coffee. There are 3,000 Americans living in this city and Social Security checks cover nearly all personal living expenses. The number of US ex-pats will continue to grow in the years ahead.Make Travel PlansThe joy of traveling often extends beyond sitting on the beach. The experience of interacting with local people, learning about their culture, experiencing the festive cuisine and getting to know a new place can produce memories to last a lifetime. Visiting Medellin and contributing to their economy will show respect for a community of people, who turned their city from the depths of despair into a gem.

