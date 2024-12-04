Eighteen Cleveland Gang Members and Associates Indicted on Federal Charges for RICO Conspiracy, Murder, Kidnapping, Assault, Firearms Violations, and Drug Trafficking

A federal district court in the Northern District of Ohio today unsealed a second superseding indictment against 18 members and associates of a violent street gang known as the Fully Blooded Felons, who have been charged with various federal crimes, including racketeering (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, firearms violations, and drug trafficking offenses.

The investigation that led to the second superseding indictment took place over the last two years. Agents apprehended individuals in a series of coordinated arrests. They seized cocaine, methamphetamine, over 400 grams of fentanyl, and 15 illegally possessed firearms throughout the investigation.

“The superseding indictment alleges that these 18 defendants were leaders, members, or associates of the Fully Blooded Felons, a violent gang that — for more than a decade — made money and controlled territory in Northern Ohio through murder, arson, robbery, drug trafficking, and firearms possession,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Violence and other gang activities make communities less safe for all of their residents. Addressing violent crime — including through the arrests announced today — is one of the Criminal Division’s highest priorities. I am proud of the outstanding work done by our Violent Crime and Racketeering Section, in partnership with our federal, state, and local partners, to make our communities safer places to live by targeting the most violent offenders on our streets.”

“As the indictment alleges, the Fully Blooded Felons styled themselves after a Mafia crime family, terrorizing Cleveland’s streets and operating an open-air illegal drug market in the Cedar Central neighborhood for years. I commend the valiant efforts of our brave law enforcement partners who have worked diligently to win back our streets and protect our community by taking down these bad actors,” said U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio. “The USAO will aggressively continue to pursue — through RICO prosecutions and other federal charges — violent criminals who seek to secure territory, power, and money by ruthlessly harming others, peddling poisons, and creating an atmosphere of fear. Members of FBF or other violent gangs in this district who have yet to be caught should think twice before continuing to engage in such illegal and destructive behavior.”

“For several years, according to the indictment, these individuals committed a homicide, armed robberies, and unlawfully imported and distributed fentanyl and other dangerous opioids throughout the community,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelsen of the FBI Cleveland Field Office. “The Fully Blooded Felons, a subset of the Heartless Felons criminal network, has been identified as Cleveland’s most significant gang threat and their reign of terror is over thanks to the collaborative efforts of FBI and the Safe Streets Gang Task Force. We will not waver in our mission to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle gangs not only in the larger cities across America, but also right here in northern Ohio.”

As alleged in the second superseding indictment, the Fully Blooded Felons have been in existence in Ohio since approximately 2012, operating primarily out of the east side of Cleveland, as well as Akron, Youngstown, and elsewhere. They are also allegedly active in the Ohio prison system.

According to the facts alleged in the indictment, the Fully Blooded Felons’ structure includes a “Commission,” which is a group of members tasked with maintaining the structure and organization of the enterprise through physical discipline and by determining which illicit means the organization would use to make money.

As alleged in the indictment, the Fully Blooded Felons had rules that members were required to abide by. The rules were disseminated to members online, by text message, and in face-to-face communications. Members were required to abide by “omerta,” or the code of silence. Members were also required to memorize and recite at meetings the “Fully Five,” a set of rules that included following all orders issued by the Commission, pledges of loyalty to fellow members, and being respectful to Capos, a position held by senior gang members. If a member did not know the “Fully Five,” they were punished. Members were also expected to know and abide by the “Fully Commandments,” a similar set of rules.

Fully Blooded Felon members allegedly utilized different two separate stash-houses at a local apartment complex. According to court documents, during the execution of two search warrants, law enforcement recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as seven firearms.

Members and associates of the Fully Blooded Felons allegedly came together for the common purposes of making money through robberies and drug trafficking, preserving and promoting Fully Blooded Felon territory, and promoting and enhancing the Fully Blooded Felon enterprise and its members and associates’ activities.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 12, 2023, three Fully Blooded Felon members — Raven Mullins, Henry Burchett, and James Clemons — and another individual shot and killed a victim on the west side of Cleveland. After killing the victim, the defendants allegedly fled the scene in a stolen Honda Pilot, which Fully Blooded Felon members later burned.

The second superseding indictment alleges a years-long pattern of racketeering and violence including a murder, kidnapping, assaults, and drug trafficking.

The defendants and their charges are:

Raven Mullins , 35, also known as Dunny and Dun, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, numerous counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 35, also known as Dunny and Dun, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, numerous counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Henry Burchett , 29, also known as Noodles, Noo, and Omerta, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, numerous counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 29, also known as Noodles, Noo, and Omerta, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, numerous counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Elijah Johnson , 37, also known as Loon, of Youngstown, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 37, also known as Loon, of Youngstown, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Demarcus Elliott , 37, also known as Moo and Fast Lane, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 37, also known as Moo and Fast Lane, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Dontez Hammond , 35, also known as Donny and Tez, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and illegal receipt of a firearm and ammunition by a person under indictment.

, 35, also known as Donny and Tez, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and illegal receipt of a firearm and ammunition by a person under indictment. Jeffrey Lee , 24, also known as Fatty, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, numerous counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 24, also known as Fatty, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, numerous counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Jerrell Jones-Ferrell , 25, also known as Ruga, of Cleveland, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 25, also known as Ruga, of Cleveland, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Devonte Johnson , 32, also known as D Nut and Nut, of Euclid, Ohio, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and felon in possession of a firearm.

, 32, also known as D Nut and Nut, of Euclid, Ohio, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and felon in possession of a firearm. Jerome Williams , 29, also known as Jay, and JT, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 29, also known as Jay, and JT, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Christepher Horton , 41, also known as Cam and Killa, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 41, also known as Cam and Killa, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. Deeundra Perkins , 33, also known as Drizzy, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

, 33, also known as Drizzy, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Deon Blackwell , 38, also known as White Boy, of Cleveland, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

, 38, also known as White Boy, of Cleveland, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense. James Clemons , 32, also known as Flock, Pope, and Fully Pope Flock, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering.

, 32, also known as Flock, Pope, and Fully Pope Flock, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering. Alex Darden , 23, also known as Lil’ Pee Wee, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

, 23, also known as Lil’ Pee Wee, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Esmond Williams , 35, also known as Relle, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

, 35, also known as Relle, of Cleveland, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Adrionna Null , 27, also known as Ali, of Cleveland, is charged with kidnapping in aid of racketeering and assault in aid of racketeering.

, 27, also known as Ali, of Cleveland, is charged with kidnapping in aid of racketeering and assault in aid of racketeering. Myeasha West , 31, also known as Action, of Lorain, Ohio, is charged with kidnapping in aid of racketeering and assault in aid of racketeering.

, 31, also known as Action, of Lorain, Ohio, is charged with kidnapping in aid of racketeering and assault in aid of racketeering. Kyla Sharie Tyler, 27, also known as Yayeo, of Cleveland, is charged with kidnapping in aid of racketeering and assault in aid of racketeering.

The FBI is investigating the case, with assistance from the Cleveland Division of Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Trial Attorneys Brian W. Lynch and Alyssa Levey-Weinstein of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Hanna and Robert F. Corts for the Northern District of Ohio are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.