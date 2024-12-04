Maryland “Ghost Preparer” Pleads Guilty to Preparing and Filing False Tax Returns for Client

A White Plains, Maryland, man pleaded guilty today to preparing and filing a false tax return for a client.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Anthony Judd was a full-time special police officer staffed at the National Archives and Records Administration and a part-time return preparer. Since at least 2013, Judd prepared and filed more than 40 false tax returns for individual clients which reduced the amount of taxes they owed and inflated their refunds. These returns reported losses for businesses that the clients did not actually have, and deductions for expenses — such as transportation and job-related expenses — that the clients did not actually incur. Judd prepared and filed each client’s tax return as a “ghost preparer,” meaning that he did not identify himself as the preparer on the returns. Judd caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $484,525.

Judd is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2025. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant Chief Jorge Almonte and Trial Attorney Evan C. Mulbry of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.