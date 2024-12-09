The Economic Impacts of Transitioning from Fossil Fuels to Renewable Energy

Solving Global Warming Will Kill the Fossil Fuel Industry

Replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy is necessary but expensive.

Closing the fossil fuel industry could cost over $50 trillion” — Thomas Miezejeski

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brookside Books is pleased to announce the publication of "Solving Global Warming Will Kill the Fossil Fuel industry". The book examines the roll fossil fuels played in the industrial revolution, which contributed to our current lifestyle. It also details the global impacts of the industry’s demise and the costs that could be avoided by limiting climate change.While a great deal of attention is currently focused on the causes and impacts of global warming less attention has been focused the economic costs of getting to a fossil free world. Furthermore, while the benefits of limiting global warming are long term the cost of eliminating the fossil fuel industry will occur over a shorter term. To satisfy stockholders business executives focus on short term results. Thus, there is great resistance from the industry to, in effect, put itself out of business. Finally, while the benefits of limiting global warming will be enjoyed by all a limited number of companies, countries and states will bear the costs.Simply stated one technology, fossil fuels, is being replaced by another technology, renewable energy. The book draws upon experiences with other technological changes, such as the introduction of microcomputers and cell phones, to project the rate of change and what happens when the change occurs. Most business planning involves projecting the past into the future, but the future is yet to be revealed.Global warming is an existential issue which requires the elimination of fossil fuels. The book further examines possible ways we can limit the cost of the transition, by recognizing the problem and planning for the demise of an industry.For more book details go to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMQFG4LS

