Home of Fight Announced The Completion of Series A Funding Round Led by New CEO Matty Betss, with Backing from UFC Stars

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home of Fight (HOF), the rapidly growing Combat Sports media platform, today announced the completion of series A founding round led by CEO Matty Betss. The round includes notable investments from Growth Box Ventures, a Malta-based VC firm investing in early-stage startups focused on digital media, sports, and igaming with currently over 50 international portfolio companies.

The investment marks a significant milestone for the media company, which has experienced explosive growth since January 2024. It has nearly doubled its social media following from 520,000 to over one million followers across all platforms, and it has added UFC commentator Jon Anik and top-ranked UFC fighters Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano to the HOF team.

"We're revolutionizing how fans consume MMA content by bringing together elite fighters, betting experts, and creative content producers under one roof," said Matty Betss, CEO of Home of Fight. "Starting with our flagship Show Me The Money Podcast, we're launching an extensive lineup of original content and programming that will span across multiple formats and platforms. We're creating a media outlet and network that covers every aspect of Combat Sports, from fight analysis to betting insights, all while maintaining the authentic voice that has resonated with our community."

The platform's expansion plans include comprehensive UFC event coverage, fighter-hosted podcasts, and specialized betting content. UFC veterans Gilbert Burns and Renato Moicano are currently co-hosts of the "Show Me The Money Podcast,” the first of many shows under the Home of Fight Network.

Home of Fight represents a modern evolution in combat sports media, bringing together the unique perspectives of analysts, content creators, and fighters themselves. This multi-dimensional approach moves beyond traditional coverage to deliver an authentic and comprehensive view of the sport that today's fans demand.

The investment team also includes renowned sports betting creator Hayden Iverson (Hayjive Picks), further strengthening HOF's position in the growing intersection of MMA and sports betting.

Home of Fight plans to deploy the capital to enhance its content production capabilities, expand its presence at UFC events, and develop new programming formats. The company aims to establish itself as a premier destination for MMA fans seeking high-quality, diverse content that spans all aspects of the sport.

“For years, Home of Fight has set the gold standard for MMA and sports media on Instagram. What began as a one-man venture has grown into a powerhouse of creativity and ambition,” says Roman Abdullaiev, head of content. I’m excited to see the company enter a new chapter.” Leading the charge is Jake Noecker, a rising correspondent who will oversee the website’s writers and live event coverage. Joining him is Jason Anik, brother of UFC commentator Jon Anik, Nolan Whalen, James Lynch, Dan Tom, Garrett Kerman, Dylan Napoleone, and Vladislav Matveev.

With bold vision and unmatched expertise, Home of Fight is set to inspire fans and redefine sports media.

For more information about Home of Fight, visit: http://homeoffight.com

About Home of Fight

Home of Fight is a next-generation MMA media platform combining fighter expertise, betting insights, and premium content creation. Founded with a mission to revolutionize MMA media coverage, HOF has grown to reach over one million followers across social media platforms.

