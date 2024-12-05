National Tax Security Awareness Week, Day 3: Guard against fraudsters with an IRS identity protection PIN

IR-2024-303, Dec. 4, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the Security Summit partners today encouraged taxpayers to add an extra layer of protection between their tax returns and identity thieves by joining the Identity protection personal identification number (IP PIN) program at the start of the 2025 tax season.

More than 10.4 million taxpayers already have their IRS IP PIN, a unique six-digit number used to verify their identity when filing a return. It’s available to anyone with a Social Security number (SSN) or an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN).

To get one, taxpayers must create an IRS Online Account, which also allows taxpayers to securely access their tax and return information from previous years, including information from their forms W-2 and 1099. The Online Account is taking on increasing importance as the IRS transforms with the use of new digital tools and features as part of the agency’s transformation work.

“This PIN isn’t just another number for taxpayers to memorize. In a sense, it’s a secret number between the taxpayer and the IRS that freezes out fraudsters and identity thieves looking to file bogus returns,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “The PIN provides an extra layer of protection for people’s tax returns and a speedy refund.”

“The bonus of getting an IP PIN is that the taxpayers also ensure they have access to their Online Account and the valuable information there,” Werfel added. “Not only do taxpayers have easy access to their tax information that can help at tax time, but securing their Online Account also blocks identity thieves from trying to access this information. This is an important area for taxpayers to keep an eye on because we continue to see identity thieves trying to trick people into giving access to this valuable account.”

Sign up for an Online Account now; IP PIN available in January

With the IP PIN program unavailable until early January 2025 for annual maintenance, the IRS encourages people to sign up for an IRS Online Account now. They can enroll in the IP PIN program when it becomes available again in early January.

The IP PIN program is the focus of the third day of National Tax Security Awareness Week 2024, an annual event now in its ninth year. The effort was created by the Security Summit, a public-private partnership formed in 2015 between the IRS, state tax agencies, the tax software and financial community, as well as tax professionals. The group combined forces to combat tax-related identity theft and raise awareness among taxpayers and tax professionals about safeguarding themselves and their clients from security threats.

With the 2025 tax season fast approaching and the holiday shopping season already underway, now is the time for taxpayers and tax pros to review their security measures and take any extra steps they need, like signing up for an IP PIN or an Online Account, to secure their financial information. The effort will help protect them from the cybercriminals fishing for any personal information — including name, address or SSN — that can be used to file a fraudulent tax return.

How to get an IP PIN

Create an IRS Online Account now. In early January, sign-in, then navigate to their profile information, scroll down and follow the prompts to enroll in the IP PIN program and learn their unique 6-digit number. Remember that IP PINS are only valid for one year, and participating taxpayers must acquire a new PIN annually. Parents or guardians with custody of minor children and other dependents can secure IP PINs on their behalf but must complete Form 15227, Application for an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) PDF , and mail the paperwork to the IRS rather than registering online.

The IRS also noted that the IP PIN process continues to be refined. Given those improvements, the IRS encourages anyone previously rejected for an IP PIN during the identity authentication process to apply again.

Three reminders to remain vigilant against fraud and identity theft

The IRS will never email, text or call to request an IP PIN. Taxpayers should keep their IP PIN safe and should not reveal their IP PIN to anyone but their trusted tax professional or tax software provider. They should only request an IP PIN to complete a tax return. To avoid processing delays, taxpayers should enter their IP PIN on any return, whether filed electronically or by paper, including amended returns and returns for prior years.

