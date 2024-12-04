CBP will seize aluminum products manufactured using forced labor by Chinese-owned, Dominican based company

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a Finding against Kingtom Aluminio S.R.L., the first Chinese-owned entity in the Dominican Republic, based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 in the production of that merchandise. Effective immediately, CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will seize aluminum extrusion and profile products manufactured by Kingtom Aluminio S.R.L. Aluminum extrusions and profiles are used widely to build transportation and construction products, furniture, electronics, and more.

CBP identified the following International Labour Organization forced labor indicators during its investigation of Kingtom Aluminio S.R.L.: abuse of vulnerability, intimidation and threats, deception, withholding of wages, physical and sexual violence, restriction of movement, and excessive overtime.

“Trading in goods that were manufactured at the expense of the health, safety, and freedom of another human being is completely antithetical to American values and the American way of life,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller.

“With this action, we are sending a message to those entities that continue to attempt to circumvent U.S. trade laws – your goods are not welcome in the United States,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP Office of Trade, AnnMarie R. Highsmith.

The Finding against Kingtom Aluminio S.R.L. is the latest action CBP has taken to address forced labor and other human rights abuses around the world. With this Finding issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 51 withhold release orders and nine Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers suffer under conditions of forced labor worldwide. Forced labor exposes vulnerable populations to inhumane working conditions and hurts American workers and law-abiding businesses who cannot compete with forced labor goods that are sold below market value.

19 U.S.C. § 1307 prohibits the importation of “[a]ll goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in any foreign country by convict labor or/and forced labor, or/and indentured labor, including forced or indentured child labor[.]” When CBP has information reasonably indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307, the agency will order personnel at U.S. ports of entry to seize shipments of those goods. Such shipments will be excluded or subjected to seizure and forfeiture if the importer fails to demonstrate proof of admissibility in accordance with applicable regulations.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including private citizens, government agencies, media, non-government organizations, and witnesses. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States, can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

