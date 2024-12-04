U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector seizes cocaine

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Clemente Station made a significant drug seizure last week on Interstate 5.

The event took place last Wednesday afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m. when agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on a compact sedan along the I-5 near the Las Pulgas exit. A Border Patrol K-9 team conducted a non-intrusive search of the sedan and alerted agents to the presence of narcotics. Agents inspected the vehicle’s trunk and discovered plastic-wrapped bundles inside a box. The bundles appeared to be consistent with the packaging of smuggled narcotics. The suspected narcotics, vehicle, and adult male Mexican citizen driver were then transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

At the station, agents removed 25 cellophane-wrapped packages that tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 68.45 pounds. The driver and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the case has been referred for federal prosecution. The vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents seize approximately 68 pounds of cocaine after stopping a suspicious vehicle on Interstate 5 near San Clemente, CA.

“Smugglers don’t take the holiday season off and neither do we. We will remain vigilant and stop these dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.