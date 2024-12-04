John J. Blenkush Invites Readers on a Journey Through Complex Relationships and Mystical Landscapes

Reader's House 48th Issue Available in print on Barnes & Noble Content page John J. Blenkush interview on Reader's House magazine Editor's Choice Award of Literary Excelence that is presented to a group of exceptional authors.

Award-winning author John J. Blenkush shares insights on storytelling, blending mythology with emotional depth in his acclaimed Solstice Series.

I believe concrete detail is key for great novels while imagination is the engine that fleshes out a novel, and one has to live life to truly envision it.” — John J. Blenkush

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author John J. Blenkush is featured in the latest issue of Reader’s House magazine, where he shares insights into his creative process and the profound influences that shape his storytelling. Blenkush, who has recently been honoured with the Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence, is celebrated for his ability to weave intricate narratives that explore the depths of human emotion and mythology.In the interview, Blenkush discusses how his diverse career in aeronautics, engineering, and construction has enriched his writing. “I believe concrete detail is key for great novels while imagination is the engine that fleshes out a novel,” he explains. His travels around the globe, from New Zealand to the South Pole, have provided him with a wealth of cultural insights that he skilfully incorporates into his work.Blenkush’s acclaimed " Solstice Series *" and other novels delve into themes of redemption, ancient civilisations, and complex human relationships. He reflects on the emotional depth of his characters, stating, “By nature, I am an emotional creature. I wear my heart on my sleeve... My wife has labeled me ‘sensitive,’ which I believe contributes to the deep passionate nuance of my novels.”The author’s fascination with ancient myths is evident in his writing. “The Solstice Series evolved from my 30-year love-fest with the mystical Mount Shasta,” he shares. “It took eight years to write the series, to blend fantastical with relatable human experiences, which would seamlessly blend together.”Blenkush’s latest work, "Sandman of Caye Caulker", explores deep themes of father-son relationships and the quest for redemption. He describes the character of Sandman as a man “old and weathered by sea and sun,” whose journey raises profound questions about forgiveness and connection.As he continues to craft stories that resonate with readers, Blenkush invites them to embark on adventures that challenge perceptions and explore the complexities of human connection. “One isn’t apart from the world, but they can be oblivious to it,” he notes, emphasizing the importance of being attuned to one’s surroundings.For more information about John J. Blenkush and his work, please visit https://www.lostfingerart.com/ About John J. Blenkush:John J Blenkush is the author of the award-winning SOLSTICE SERIES and other critically acclaimed novels. Having spent a multifaceted career in aeronautics, engineering, and construction, he now devotes his time to writing, woodworking, and family. He lives with his wife, Nancy, in northern California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.