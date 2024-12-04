A New Standard of Asian Cooking: Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate Launching Soon

In the Spring of 2025, cooking enthusiast Stewart Ginn will release Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate, a flavorful guide through the taste of Asia.

Encinitas, California , Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expected to launch in the Spring of 2025, Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate promises to redefine the standard of Asian cooking with delectable dishes that boost health and the immune system. Inspired by his travels through the jungles of Laos, the bustling streets of Thailand, and the rice fields of Indonesia, the book draws from tradition while elevating centuries-old methods with a contemporary twist.

A product of passion informed by first-hand experiences, Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate boasts an impressive selection of recipes addressing the needs of all people, from amateurs looking for an attainable gateway into this diverse cuisine to intermediate chefs hoping to sharpen their skills and seasoned experts always on the hunt for fresh perspectives. “One thing is for certain: every single recipe will transport you into the heart of Asia,” assures Stewart.

Designed to take readers on a transformative journey that satiates all senses, this revolutionary work initiates with Stewart’s captivating story of falling in love with the region, evoking excitement and setting the stage for what’s about to come. Each following chapter is divided based on dish type, beginning with starters like crispy coconut prawns, tangy Indian raita, Chinese salt and pepper vegetables, the recently trending cucumber salad, and many more.

The next section is where readers will learn how to prepare liquid gold that warms the body up from the inside out, such as the beloved egg drop soup, the famous laksa, Vietnamese Pho, umami ramen broth, and Thai coconut soup, subtle yet with the perfect amount of kick. Inspired by influences from all over Asia, Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate’s dumplings chapter will elevate traditional recipes with a fusion of flavors, like garnishing duck gyozas or vegetable wontons with fiery Indian toppings.

Stewart’s unique take on Asian main courses honors ancient heritage while adjusting to the evolving needs and wants of modern-day consumers. For instance, while Chinese takeout is often associated with high contents of sugar, oil, and additives, Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate reconstructs the mouth-watering flavors of Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles, Chow Mein, or Chop Suey without ingredients detrimental to human health.

The author’s philosophy of holistic well-being is evident across all pages, sparking a movement driven by alarming health statistics and rising societal awareness. With 40.3% of US adults suffering from obesity and heart disease remaining the leading cause of death in the nation, it’s crucial to scrutinize people’s dietary habits and encourage positive changes. Through Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate, Stewart Ginn hopes to empower others to cook deliciously without preservatives, sugars, seed oils, and other noxious ingredients.

“We got so used to quick and easy ways of cooking that the health aspect has been neglected. By making small changes and being mindful of what goes into our bodies, we can make a long-lasting difference. Asia offers a kaleidoscope of flavors just waiting to be discovered, and Stewart Ginn Broker of Food: 100 Recipes for Health & the Palate is how that journey starts,” shares Stewart with excitement. “It’s not about choosing between health and flavor; it’s about creating palatable dishes that keep our bodies not only full but fueled.”

