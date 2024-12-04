FTC Solar Announces Closing of Promissory Note Private Placement

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, today announced that it has closed a previously announced private placement of senior secured promissory notes (the “Notes”) in an aggregate principal amount of fifteen million dollars ($15,000,000) and warrants (the “Warrants”). The offering closed on December 4, 2024.

The Notes bear interest at a rate of 11% per annum if payable in cash or, at the Company’s option, 13% per annum if paid-in-kind and will mature on December 4, 2029. The Warrants are exercisable for five (5) years to purchase an aggregate of 1,750,000 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.10, subject to adjustment under certain circumstances described in the Warrants.

The Company is utilizing the proceeds of the offering for balance sheet support, growth acceleration and general corporate purposes.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com

