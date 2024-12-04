Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, Star reported a 10.0 percent decrease in total revenue to $240.3 million compared with $266.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting slightly lower volumes sold and a decrease in selling prices for petroleum products, partially offset by higher service and installation revenue. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter decreased by 0.3 million gallons, or 1.5 percent, to 18.5 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions was more than offset by the impact of net customer attrition and other factors.

Star’s net loss increased by $15.4 million in the quarter, to $35.1 million, as a $28.4 million unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments was only partially offset by a $9.1 million increase in income tax benefit, $1.7 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA loss, $1.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, and $1.1 million lower net interest expense.

The Company reported a fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $29.7 million, or $1.7 million less than in the prior year period, as higher home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, an increase in service and installation profitability, and additional EBITDA from acquisitions, more than offset an increase in operating expenses and a decline in home heating oil and propane volume sold.

“As we move into the heating season and begin a new fiscal year, it’s a great time to reflect on the past twelve months’ performance,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Temperatures in fiscal 2024 were roughly flat year-over-year, and total revenue fell modestly due to slightly lower volumes and selling prices. However, full year Adjusted EBITDA rose by $14.7 million, reflecting an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins and higher service and installation profitability. We continue to focus on cost containment and the pursuit of attractive acquisitions. At the same time, we remain vigilant in working to address net customer attrition which, at 4.2% in fiscal 2024, was up slightly year-over-year. As we enter the heating season, we believe the Company is well prepared to respond to anything Mother Nature throws our way, while providing our customers with superior customer service.”

Fiscal 2024 Compared to Fiscal 2023

For fiscal 2024, Star reported a 9.6 percent decrease in total revenue to $1.8 billion compared with $2.0 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting a decrease in total volume sold and a decline in selling prices in response to lower wholesale product costs. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during fiscal 2024 declined by 5.8 million gallons, or 2.2 percent, to 253.4 million gallons as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factors was more than offset by net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star’s geographic areas of operation were less than 0.1 percent warmer than during the prior-year period but 15.1 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net income increased by $3.3 million for fiscal 2024, to $35.2 million, as a $14.7 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, a $3.9 million decrease in net interest expense, a $0.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses and a $0.7 million decrease in income tax expense were largely offset by a $17.0 million unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 increased by $14.7 million, to $111.6 million, as an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, an increase in service and installation profitability and the additional Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions more than offset a 10.9 million gallon decrease in home heating oil and propane volume in the base business, a $5.0 million reduction in the Company’s weather hedge benefit and an increase in base business total operating expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions, capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.



The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations, as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.



Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, December 5, 2024. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).

About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,335 $ 45,191 Receivables, net of allowance of $6,434 and $8,375, respectively 94,981 114,079 Inventories 41,587 56,463 Fair asset value of derivative instruments — 10,660 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,566 28,308 Total current assets 281,469 254,701 Property and equipment, net 104,534 105,404 Operating lease right-of-use assets 91,141 90,643 Goodwill 275,829 262,103 Intangibles, net 98,712 76,306 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 74,851 70,717 Deferred charges and other assets, net 12,825 15,354 Total assets $ 939,611 $ 875,478 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 31,547 $ 35,609 Revolving credit facility borrowings 5 240 Fair liability value of derivative instruments 13,971 118 Current maturities of long-term debt 21,000 20,500 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19,832 18,085 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,317 115,606 Unearned service contract revenue 66,424 63,215 Customer credit balances 104,700 111,508 Total current liabilities 373,796 364,881 Long-term debt 187,811 127,327 Long-term operating lease liabilities 75,916 77,600 Deferred tax liabilities, net 21,922 25,771 Other long-term liabilities 16,273 16,175 Partners’ capital Common unitholders 282,058 281,862 General partner (5,714 ) (4,615 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (12,451 ) (13,523 ) Total partners’ capital 263,893 263,724 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 939,611 $ 875,478





STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per unit data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales: Product $ 155,943 $ 188,035 $ 1,448,792 $ 1,650,741 Installations and services 84,388 78,902 317,307 302,121 Total sales 240,331 266,937 1,766,099 1,952,862 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 113,814 149,727 980,831 1,204,184 Cost of installations and services 68,637 66,477 283,444 277,927 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 10,756 (17,645 ) 19,018 1,977 Delivery and branch expenses 81,392 76,661 366,381 353,614 Depreciation and amortization expenses 8,117 9,203 31,494 32,350 General and administrative expenses 7,074 6,161 28,405 25,780 Finance charge income (900 ) (658 ) (4,576 ) (5,515 ) Operating income (loss) (48,559 ) (22,989 ) 61,102 62,545 Interest expense, net (1,841 ) (2,930 ) (11,560 ) (15,532 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (242 ) (252 ) (988 ) (1,084 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (50,642 ) $ (26,171 ) $ 48,554 $ 45,929 Income tax expense (benefit) (15,556 ) (6,442 ) 13,331 13,984 Net income (loss) $ (35,086 ) $ (19,729 ) $ 35,223 $ 31,945 General Partner’s interest in net income (loss) (326 ) (180 ) 311 288 Limited Partners’ interest in net income (loss) $ (34,760 ) $ (19,549 ) $ 34,912 $ 31,657 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income (loss) available to limited partners $ (1.00 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.99 $ 0.89 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings — — 0.09 0.08 Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit: $ (1.00 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.90 $ 0.81 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 34,686 35,603 35,273 35,694





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (35,086 ) $ (19,729 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (15,556 ) (6,442 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 242 252 Interest expense, net 1,841 2,930 Depreciation and amortization 8,117 9,203 EBITDA (40,442 ) (13,786 ) (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 10,756 (17,645 ) Adjusted EBITDA (29,686 ) (31,431 ) Add / (subtract) Income tax benefit 15,556 6,442 Interest expense, net (1,841 ) (2,930 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,097 1,251 Decrease in accounts receivables 32,502 24,106 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,566 (2,757 ) Increase in customer credit balances 34,970 33,070 Change in deferred taxes (1,494 ) 9,783 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (14,059 ) (16,591 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,611 $ 20,943 Net cash used in investing activities $ (29,984 ) $ (22,617 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 63,007 $ (10,281 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 18,500 18,800 Other petroleum products 33,700 34,300 Total all products 52,200 53,100





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income $ 35,223 $ 31,945 Plus: Income tax expense 13,331 13,984 Amortization of debt issuance costs 988 1,084 Interest expense, net 11,560 15,532 Depreciation and amortization 31,494 32,350 EBITDA 92,596 94,895 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 19,018 1,977 Adjusted EBITDA 111,614 96,872 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (13,331 ) (13,984 ) Interest expense, net (11,560 ) (15,532 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 8,042 9,761 Decrease in receivables 11,271 15,566 Decrease in inventories 18,475 26,994 (Decrease) increase in customer credit balances (15,546 ) 17,585 Change in deferred taxes (3,989 ) (501 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 6,002 (13,103 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,978 $ 123,658 Net cash used in investing activities $ (61,185 ) $ (28,197 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 22,351 $ (64,890 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 253,400 259,200 Other petroleum products 129,100 139,000 Total all products 382,500 398,200





