Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2024 was $71.96 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 31.4% and 36.9%, respectively. These compare with the 25.8% and 30.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2024, the leverage represented 13.3% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.7% at November 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2024 was $40.97, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.1% and 22.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.6 % Industrials 23.3 % Financials 12.9 % Energy 12.2 % Materials 11.8 % Consumer Discretionary 9.5 % Real Estate 4.1 % Communication Services 0.9 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7 %



The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 6.8 % TFI International Inc. 4.3 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.8 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.6 % WSP Global Inc. 3.4 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Shopify Inc. 3.2 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 2.9 %



