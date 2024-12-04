Submit Release
nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

•  Total Revenues of $138.8M, up 14% year-over-year
•  Subscription Revenues of $119.9M, up 14% year-over-year
•  GAAP Operating Margin of (1)%, up ~1,000 basis points year-over-year
•  Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 20%, up ~350 basis points year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended October 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results, once again exceeding expectations for both revenues and non-GAAP operating income," said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO at nCino. "The team delivered solid execution globally, with over 30 multi-solution deals and more gross bookings from net new customers than the previous two quarters combined. Multi-solution deals continue to show the demand for a true end-to-end platform for financial institutions to onboard customers, open accounts, originate loans and manage the portfolio across multiple business lines. We remain focused on innovation and delivering efficiencies that create real business value, and we're excited by the strength and expansion we saw in our business this quarter as a result of that reputation."

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $138.8 million, a 14% increase from $121.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $119.9 million, up from $104.8 million one year ago, an increase of 14%.
  • Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(0.8) million compared to $(12.9) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $28.0 million compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 38%.
  • Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(5.3) million compared to $(16.4) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $24.4 million compared to $16.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 51%.
  • Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(0.05) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.15) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the third quarter was $0.21 per diluted share compared to $0.14 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of October 31, 2024, was $1.095 billion, compared with $917.1 million as of October 31, 2023, an increase of 19%. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $730.0 million, an increase of 16% from $627.6 million as of October 31, 2023.
  • Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $258.3 million as of October 31, 2024, which reflected refinancing the revolving credit facility and included $129.7 million that was subsequently utilized to acquire FullCircl on November 5, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Completed acquisition of FullCircl: Closed the acquisition of FullCircl on November 5, 2024, expanding nCino's onboarding capabilities by adding data aggregation components to the platform for financial institutions in EMEA.
  • Signed a multi-solution expansion agreement with a top-40 bank in the U.S.: Shortly after quarter end, expanded relationship with a top-40 bank in the U.S. for Commercial and Small Business Lending, Commercial Pricing & Profitability, Automated Spreading and Banking Advisor.
  • Signed first Banking Advisor deal in Australia: Extended relationship with a top-5 Australian bank for three years with the addition of Banking Advisor.
  • Signed largest customer in Japan: Tokushima Taisho Bank selected nCino to transform its business lending operations, making the bank nCino’s largest customer in Japan.
  • Signed an expansion agreement with the largest bank in Norway: The bank expanded its adoption of nCino Commercial Lending, including Banking Advisor, and will also be running Credit Portfolio Management and ESG reporting on nCino.
  • One of the largest home builders in the U.S. went live on the nCino Mortgage Solution: The affiliate mortgage company of a large, national home builder completed its rollout of the nCino Mortgage Solution.

Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending January 31, 2025, as follows:

  • Total revenues between $139.5 million and $141.5 million.
  • Subscription revenues between $122.5 million and $124.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $23.25 million and $24.25 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.18 to $0.19.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2025 ending January 31, 2025, as follows:

  • Total revenues between $539.0 million and $541.0 million.
  • Subscription revenues between $467.0 million and $469.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $95.0 million and $96.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.75 to $0.76.

Conference Call
nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

 
nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  January 31, 2024   October 31, 2024
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,085     $ 257,894  
Accounts receivable, net   112,975       65,013  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net   10,544       12,214  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   15,171       13,523  
Total current assets   250,775       348,644  
Property and equipment, net   79,145       75,711  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   19,261       14,938  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net   17,425       20,185  
Goodwill   838,869       908,559  
Intangible assets, net   115,572       128,344  
Investments   9,294       9,294  
Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets   10,089       10,931  
Total assets $ 1,340,430     $ 1,516,606  
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 11,842     $ 12,123  
Accrued compensation and benefits   16,283       16,370  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   10,847       11,594  
Deferred revenue, current portion   170,941       132,382  
Financing obligations, current portion   1,474       1,614  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   3,649       4,830  
Total current liabilities   215,036       178,913  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent   16,423       11,829  
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent   3,687       10,577  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent         431  
Revolving credit facility, noncurrent         166,000  
Financing obligations, noncurrent   52,680       51,624  
Other long-term liabilities         3,726  
Total liabilities   287,826       423,100  
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable non-controlling interest   3,428       5,243  
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock   57       58  
Additional paid-in capital   1,400,881       1,456,411  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   996       1,615  
Accumulated deficit   (352,758 )     (369,821 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,049,176       1,088,263  
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 1,340,430     $ 1,516,606  
               


 
nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended October 31,   Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2023   2024   2023   2024
Revenues              
Subscription $ 104,759     $ 119,894     $ 301,996     $ 344,211  
Professional services and other   17,183       18,903       50,854       55,076  
Total revenues   121,942       138,797       352,850       399,287  
Cost of revenues              
Subscription   30,605       33,769       89,481       98,916  
Professional services and other   17,420       19,976       52,779       59,940  
Total cost of revenues   48,025       53,745       142,260       158,856  
Gross profit   73,917       85,052       210,590       240,431  
Gross margin %   61 %     61 %     60 %     60 %
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing   38,446       29,729       100,551       89,487  
Research and development   29,043       33,039       87,127       97,291  
General and administrative   19,334       23,108       59,239       66,046  
Total operating expenses   86,823       85,876       246,917       252,824  
Loss from operations   (12,906 )     (824 )     (36,327 )     (12,393 )
Non-operating income (expense)              
Interest income   685       482       2,057       1,408  
Interest expense   (854 )     (1,653 )     (3,277 )     (4,965 )
Other income (expense), net   (2,320 )     432       (2,633 )     (162 )
Loss before income taxes   (15,395 )     (1,563 )     (40,180 )     (16,112 )
Income tax provision   1,782       2,589       4,720       1,360  
Net loss   (17,177 )     (4,152 )     (44,900 )     (17,472 )
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   (320 )     (186 )     (868 )     (409 )
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   (478 )     1,286       (526 )     2,205  
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (16,379 )   $ (5,252 )   $ (43,506 )   $ (19,268 )
Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.15 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.17 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   112,951,553       115,611,833       112,484,017       114,970,622  
                               


 
nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2023   2024
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (43,506 )   $ (19,268 )
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   (1,394 )     1,796  
Net loss   (44,900 )     (17,472 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   37,337       26,132  
Non-cash operating lease costs   3,581       3,844  
Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts   7,368       8,724  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   138       60  
Stock-based compensation   41,969       53,015  
Deferred income taxes   881       (2,496 )
Provision for bad debt   1,124       25  
Net foreign currency losses (gains)   2,275       (658 )
Loss on disposal of long-lived assets   161       35  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   35,455       50,184  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts   (5,959 )     (13,199 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   3,374       656  
Accounts payable   1,184       1,056  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (7,999 )     (148 )
Deferred revenue   (23,789 )     (41,604 )
Operating lease liabilities   (3,063 )     (2,936 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   49,137       65,218  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired         (90,839 )
Acquisition of assets   (356 )     (450 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (3,083 )     (1,466 )
Purchase of investment   (2,500 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,939 )     (92,755 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest   983        
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility         241,000  
Payments on revolving credit facility   (30,000 )     (75,000 )
Payments of debt issuance costs         (1,382 )
Exercise of stock options   3,176       2,223  
Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan   2,698       2,514  
Principal payments on financing obligations   (888 )     (916 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (24,031 )     168,439  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (762 )     (93 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   18,405       140,809  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   87,418       117,444  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 105,823     $ 258,253  
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,475     $ 257,894  
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,000        
Restricted cash included in long-term prepaid expenses and other assets   348       359  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 105,823     $ 258,253  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
  • Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs, which are primarily related to legal, consulting and other professional services fees, are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.
  • Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.
  • Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time.
  • Tax Benefit Related to Acquisitions. In connection with deferred tax liabilities assumed from acquisitions, nCino may reduce the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time tax benefit recorded in Income tax provision (benefit). We believe that the exclusion of this benefit from our non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino and non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per share provides a more direct comparison to all periods presented.
  • Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.
  • Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company’s operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

 
nCino, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended October 31,   Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2023   2024   2023   2024
GAAP total revenues $ 121,942     $ 138,797     $ 352,850     $ 399,287  
               
GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 30,605     $ 33,769     $ 89,481     $ 98,916  
Amortization expense - developed technology   (3,990 )     (4,404 )     (12,431 )     (12,926 )
Stock-based compensation   (515 )     (733 )     (1,314 )     (2,088 )
Restructuring charges   (12 )           (51 )      
Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 26,088     $ 28,632     $ 75,685     $ 83,902  
               
GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 17,420     $ 19,976     $ 52,779     $ 59,940  
Amortization expense - other   (82 )     (82 )     (247 )     (247 )
Stock-based compensation   (2,571 )     (2,940 )     (6,660 )     (8,699 )
Restructuring charges   (26 )           (118 )      
Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 14,741     $ 16,954     $ 45,754     $ 50,994  
               
GAAP gross profit $ 73,917     $ 85,052     $ 210,590     $ 240,431  
Amortization expense - developed technology   3,990       4,404       12,431       12,926  
Amortization expense - other   82       82       247       247  
Stock-based compensation   3,086       3,673       7,974       10,787  
Restructuring charges   38             169        
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 81,113     $ 93,211     $ 231,411     $ 264,391  
               
The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1
GAAP gross margin %   61 %     61 %     60 %     60 %
Amortization expense - developed technology   3       3       4       3  
Amortization expense - other                      
Stock-based compensation   3       3       2       3  
Restructuring charges                      
Non-GAAP gross margin %   67 %     67 %     66 %     66 %
               
GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 38,446     $ 29,729     $ 100,551     $ 89,487  
Amortization expense - customer relationships   (2,167 )     (2,736 )     (6,502 )     (7,889 )
Amortization expense - trade name   (10,713 )     (107 )     (11,921 )     (254 )
Amortization expense - other         (28 )           (72 )
Stock-based compensation   (4,153 )     (4,394 )     (11,194 )     (12,534 )
Restructuring charges   (24 )           (100 )      
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 21,389     $ 22,464     $ 70,834     $ 68,738  
               
GAAP research & development expense $ 29,043     $ 33,039     $ 87,127     $ 97,291  
Stock-based compensation   (4,386 )     (4,208 )     (11,665 )     (13,720 )
Restructuring charges   (87 )           (352 )      
Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 24,570     $ 28,831     $ 75,110     $ 83,571  
               
GAAP general & administrative expense $ 19,334     $ 23,108     $ 59,239     $ 66,046  
Stock-based compensation   (4,198 )     (5,696 )     (11,136 )     (15,974 )
Acquisition-related expenses   (211 )     (3,423 )     (634 )     (9,410 )
Litigation expenses   (153 )     (115 )     (4,502 )     (365 )
Restructuring charges   (1 )           (6 )      
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 14,771     $ 13,874     $ 42,961     $ 40,297  
               
GAAP loss from operations $ (12,906 )   $ (824 )   $ (36,327 )   $ (12,393 )
Amortization of intangible assets   16,952       7,357       31,101       21,388  
Stock-based compensation   15,823       17,971       41,969       53,015  
Acquisition-related expenses   211       3,423       634       9,410  
Litigation expenses   153       115       4,502       365  
Restructuring charges   150             627        
Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,383     $ 28,042     $ 42,506     $ 71,785  
               
The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1
GAAP operating margin % (11 )%   (1 )%   (10 )%   (3 )%
Amortization of intangible assets   14       5       9       5  
Stock-based compensation   13       13       12       13  
Acquisition-related expenses         2             2  
Litigation expenses               1        
Restructuring charges                      
Non-GAAP operating margin %   17 %     20 %     12 %     18 %
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (16,379 )   $ (5,252 )   $ (43,506 )   $ (19,268 )
Amortization of intangible assets   16,952       7,357       31,101       21,388  
Stock-based compensation   15,823       17,971       41,969       53,015  
Acquisition-related expenses   211       3,423       634       9,410  
Litigation expenses   153       115       4,502       365  
Restructuring charges   150             627        
Tax benefit related to acquisition                     (3,609 )
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments   (237 )     (451 )     (616 )     (1,244 )
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   (478 )     1,286       (526 )     2,205  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. $ 16,195     $ 24,449     $ 34,185     $ 62,262  
               
Basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.17 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share   112,951,553       115,611,833       112,484,017       114,970,622  
               
Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.14     $ 0.21     $ 0.30     $ 0.54  
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share   112,951,553       115,611,833       112,484,017       114,970,622  
               
Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.14     $ 0.21     $ 0.30     $ 0.53  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share   115,261,169       117,416,473       114,636,396       116,913,806  
               
Free cash flow              
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,870     $ 5,777     $ 49,137     $ 65,218  
Purchases of property and equipment   (619 )     (680 )     (3,083 )     (1,466 )
Free cash flow $ 5,251     $ 5,097     $ 46,054     $ 63,752  
Principal payments on financing obligations2   (324 )     (194 )     (888 )     (916 )
Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligations $ 4,927     $ 4,903     $ 45,166     $ 62,836  
                               

1Columns may not foot due to rounding.
2These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
Natalia.moose@ncino.com


