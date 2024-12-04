PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Randy Record, who has served on the Eastern Municipal Water District Board of Directors for 24 years including 20 years as its representative on the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Board of Directors. Presented during ACWA’s 2024 Fall Conference & Expo in Palm Desert, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable and lasting contributions to California water.

Record has been a leading voice in bringing together water users from urban and agricultural backgrounds to find common solutions to California’s water challenges. He has helped advance long-term solutions including the California Water Fix and the Regional Recycled Water Program. He has also been actively involved in ACWA throughout his career and led the association as President during the 2012-’13 term.

“Randy Record is the true embodiment of a leader in this industry,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “His vision and dedication to bridging differences has led to successful collaborations between urban and agricultural backgrounds.”

Record retires from the EMWD Board of Directors this month and plans to become a full-time farmer at his vineyard in the Paso Robles area.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab8531d2-35f5-4345-88f5-47214e1b4e7e

ACWA Presents Past President Randy Record Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award ACWA Past President Randy Record receives Lifetime Achievement Award from ACWA President Cathy Green and ACWA Vice President Ernie Avila.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.