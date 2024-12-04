Quick Serve Enterprises Inc. Announces Acquisition by YCD Inc. and $75 Million Investment Commitment

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Serve Enterprises Inc. (“QSR Enterprises”), a leader in the Canadian quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, is pleased to announce its acquisition by YCD Inc., a global hospitality and franchise conglomerate. The transaction provides YCD Inc. with a controlling interest in QSR Enterprises. As part of the acquisition, YCD Inc. has committed to investing $75 million to accelerate franchise acquisitions and growth initiatives.

Strategic Alignment

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for both companies, aligning with YCD Inc.’s strategy to expand its footprint in Canada’s QSR market. The $75 million investment will be directed toward acquiring high-performing franchise businesses, fostering innovation, and scaling operations to enhance market presence across Canada.

Growth-Focused Investment

The $75 million capital infusion underscores YCD Inc.’s confidence in the growth potential of Canada’s QSR industry. These funds will empower QSR Enterprises to seize new franchise opportunities, optimize existing operations, and introduce innovative solutions to meet evolving customer expectations.

Representative Perspectives

"We are excited to embark on this next chapter as part of YCD Inc.," said a representative of QSR Enterprises. "The commitment of $75 million for franchise acquisitions and development underscores our shared vision for driving value and growth in the quick-service restaurant sector."

"This acquisition reflects our dedication to expanding our global portfolio with strong, growth-oriented businesses," said a representative of YCD Inc. "This partnership positions us to unlock significant value for franchise operators and customers alike."

About Quick Serve Enterprises Inc.

Quick Serve Enterprises Inc. is a Toronto-based private equity-backed platform specializing in acquiring and managing franchise businesses within Canada’s quick-service restaurant industry. With a proven track record of operational excellence and market leadership, QSR Enterprises is dedicated to driving growth and innovation for franchise partners and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

About YCD Inc.

YCD Inc. is a global hospitality and franchise powerhouse with a diversified portfolio of brands across multiple industries. Committed to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth, YCD Inc. empowers its subsidiaries with the tools and resources needed to achieve operational success and market leadership.

Media Contact

Public Relations Team

Quick Serve Enterprises Inc.

press@quickservecanada.com

