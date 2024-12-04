Chocxo Takes Top Honors at the 2024 Rise Awards Night Hosted by BC Food & Beverage

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium better-for-you chocolate brand Chocxo today announced it received top honors at the 17th annual Rise Awards Night this past week, hosted by BC Food & Beverage. The celebratory event acknowledges creativity, resilience, and community impact within British Columbia’s food and beverage industry.

Chocxo received the following honors:

Best in Brand - The Best in Brand Award celebrates brands achieving growth through innovative strategies, recognized as leaders in their category, utilizing diverse consumer-facing media, and distinctive packaging design





- The Best in Brand Award celebrates brands achieving growth through innovative strategies, recognized as leaders in their category, utilizing diverse consumer-facing media, and distinctive packaging design Product of the Year (Bronze Award) - In a thrilling Dragon’s Den-style competition, the company’s Lemon Crème Cups placed among the top three of all products considered for the award



With 72% cacao surrounding a creamy lemon-infused white chocolate center to create a symphony of citrusy brightness and decadent dark chocolate in each bite, Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème cups, each with only 4g of sugar, have become a fan-favorite and Chocxo’s fastest-selling product ever, quickly disappearing from shelves at retailers like Sprouts, Erewhon and Costco.

A decade ago, Chocxo set out to make the most mouth-watering, delicious chocolate – and to make it better for people and the planet. The brand has since become known for truly indulgent chocolates that are naturally lower in sugar with simple, high-quality organic ingredients.

Internationally, Chocxo products are available in Costco Canada club locations and most other retailers across Canada. In the United States, they can be found at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Natural Grocers stores, select Whole Foods Markets, select Costco locations, and various retailers and grocers across the U.S.

About Chocxo (pronounced Choc-so)

We are longtime chocolatiers and flavor fanatics on a mission to share the joy of truly indulgent, better-for-you chocolate that’s also better for the planet! With more than a century of chocolate-making experience among us, Chocxo’s chocolatiers are celebrating a decade of crafting a line of decadent, premium chocolates from simple, organic ingredients that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols). Chocxo chocolates are made from sustainably-sourced organic cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, and require less sugar to taste incredible. Continuing to rack up industry and consumer awards recognizing its unparalleled taste, Chocxo is also a proud partner of RePurpose Global and all Chocxo products are Certified Plastic Neutral. All Chocxo chocolates are made in Vancouver, BC and ship to chocolate lovers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bde4419a-5aad-4a19-bb65-3cffb2414a37

