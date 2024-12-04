​​Zircon Finds a Partner to Represent Them in Europe​

Mr. Zinamon, CEO of Zircon, wanted to pursue international sales for their most popular product, Liquid Heat, which is considered a leader in de-icing solutions for mining operations in cold weather conditions.​

​Commercial Service (CS) Northern Ohio introduced Zircon to our colleagues in Norway and Sweden. In the spring of 2023, these colleagues, through our international market check service, identified potential partners for Zircon. In February 2024, as a direct result of this service, Zircon signed an agreement with a distributor in Norway. This distributor’s customers communicated that after testing Liquid Heat, it far exceeded their expectations. The distributor and Zircon are working on an order of one 40-foot container of Liquid Heat.

“Let me start by saying I am thrilled to be working with Darren Srebnick, Director of CS Columbus and Darren’s counterpart Hemming Bjorna, Senior Commercial Specialist with CS Oslo. The support and exposure to international targeted contacts has been quite impressive. I also attended the Building Bridges conference hosted by CS Cleveland that had representatives from other CS offices, such as Columbus and Toledo. I found the culture to be very upbeat and positive. As I sat there listening to businesses recounting the successful partnership with CS into foreign markets I thought, “Man, that would be nice!” Well, I want to thank you and I look forward to more success going forward!” - Bob Zinamon, CEO of Zircon Industries.