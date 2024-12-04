Ongoing CHP operation in Bakersfield leads to over 2,000 arrests since April, including felonies and DUI

Enforced by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Bakersfield Police Department, and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Bakersfield operation was launched to address auto theft, retail crime, and high-visibility, proactive traffic enforcement.

Kern County has higher rates of property crime, violent crime, and arrests compared to the statewide average. Through a state, county, and city partnership, the CHP saturates high-crime areas of mutual interest, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime. The Newsom administration has provided similar CHP support to regional crime hot spots throughout California, including San Bernardino, Oakland, and San Francisco.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

In August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.



Protecting the Central Valley

Previously, through the Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program, the state awarded the Bakersfield Police Department $6.2 million specifically to prevent and respond to organized retail theft, motor vehicle and motor vehicle accessory theft, and cargo theft. The statewide grant program is the largest single investment to combat organized retail crime in state history.

Since January 2024, the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has made 1,200 arrests and recovered more than 296,000 stolen goods valued at over $9.3 million. Since the inception of this task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 3,100 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,300 suspects and the recovery of over 900,000 stolen goods valued at more than $47.4 million.

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.