U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremonies on Dec. 17 in Fargo

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, and Dr. Rupak Gandhi, Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools, will speak. Chief District Court Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the 1:00 p.m. ceremony, and North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan will speak. A student finalist for the U.S. Courts’ Fifth Annual Bill of Rights Day Student Contest will be reading her essay submission at both ceremonies.

Approximately 200 individuals, originating from 38 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.