Bridge Repair Work Prompts Closure on SR 93 - John B. Dennis Hwy in Sullivan County

Motorists traveling on State Route 93 (John B. Dennis Highway) in Sullivan County should be aware of bridge construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, State Route 93 (John B. Dennis Highway) will be closed between Moreland Drive and Lincoln Street as crews perform bridge repairs.

This closure will be in place until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. Motorists will be directed to follow State Route 126 (Wilcox Drive) and Lincoln Street around the work zone.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

