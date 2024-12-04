Creating Opportunity and Community: Crown Named One of Greater Toronto’s 2025 Top Employers  

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Property Management ("Crown") has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers in Mediacorp Canada’s annual competition. With 190 employees and owning and managing over 10M square feet of office space in the Greater Toronto and Ottawa Areas, Crown continues to excel in the value-add commercial real estate sector.

This recognition highlights Crown’s commitment to fostering a strong workplace culture rooted in building genuine connections, creating opportunities for professional growth, and community impact.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do,” says Les Miller, CEO and Managing Partner at Crown. “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our team members, who embody our mission to create office communities that go beyond square footage. We are proud to provide an environment where employees can excel and make a meaningful impact.”

Crown demonstrates its commitment to career growth through mentorship programs, professional development reimbursements, and leadership training. Now in its second year, Crown’s mentorship program connects team members with leaders to foster meaningful relationships and support systems. Through a partnership with York University’s Schulich School of Business, new managers receive training in emotional intelligence and leadership, equipping them to lead with confidence while fostering growth among emerging leaders.

Crown’s holistic approach includes 80% parental leave top-up pay, a $1,500 annual mental wellness benefit, and 16 hours of paid volunteer time, to name a few. Partnerships with organizations like Eva’s Initiatives for Homeless Youth, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, and the Fort York Food Bank further reflect its commitment to making a positive impact within the community.

