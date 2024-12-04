Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Symbotic Inc. (“Symbotic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYM) securities between February 8, 2024 and November 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that on November 27, 2024 the Company disclosed that it “identified errors in its revenue recognition related to cost overruns on certain deployments that will not be billable, which additionally impacted system revenue, income (loss) before income tax, net income (loss) and gross margin recognized in the second, third, and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2024,” “identified in its preliminary assessment of internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2024 certain material weaknesses,” and the Company’s “previously issued financial statements for those periods, including the financial information included in [Symbotic]’s earnings press release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 and [Symbotic]’s supplemental presentation, should therefore no longer be relied upon.” On this news, the price of the Company stock fell nearly 36%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Symbotic should contact the Firm prior to the February 3, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

