IBN Welcomes Beck Lewellen as New Director of Sales & Business Development

Lewellen has worked for over a decade within the newswire and investor relations industry.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – InvestorBrandNetwork, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beck Lewellen as its new Director of Sales & Business Development. With over a decade of experience in the investor relations and communications industry, Lewellen brings a proven track record of driving sales growth and building strong customer relationships.

In this role, Lewellen will be responsible for overseeing IBN’s sales operations, developing and executing sales strategies, and leading the sales team to achieve the company’s revenue targets.

“We are thrilled to have Beck join the IBN team. He brings a wealth of insights and knowledge, as well as proven success throughout his career to our sales organization,” said Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN. “Beck will be an integral part of our business development strategy as we look to expand IBN and InvestorWire, an industry leader in next-generation distribution & syndication solutions. We look forward to seeing him in action and building out the IBN Business Development Team.”

Beck has worked for over a decade within the newswire and investor relations industry, serving as the Director of Sales at Notified. In that role, he was responsible for building and growing a strategic sales team to manage the company’s agency and channel partnerships division. The agency division, with his guidance, achieved consistent double-digit growth over the past six years.

“IBN has unique value in the communications market today, and I look forward to introducing this to our prospective clients,” said Lewellen, “We are committed to maintaining a customer-focused approach and continuing to evolve with the market. IBN’s exceptional ability to create buzz for its clients is a game changer in the industry.”

IBN offers Platform Solutions to our hundreds of covered client partners for 18+ years, IBN’s Solutions deliver unparalleled results. Our Dynamic Brand Portfolio of 70+ unique investor-facing brands collectively run hundreds of social media accounts attracting millions of followers and subscribers to our Social Media Network (SMN). IBN leverages this proprietary investor-brand portfolio in coordination with our 5,000+ core syndication partners to garner maximum visibility and recognition for each of our IBN CORE Client Partners + Market Awareness Profiles (MAP).

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.