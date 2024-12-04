Boland Romaine LLP is Happy to Announce the Launch of it’s New Website to Better Serve Ontario’s Residents

Redefining Advocacy for the Injured and The Unsettling Truth About Settling

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to provide unparalleled legal support and accessibility, Boland Romaine Personal Injury Lawyers are happy to announce the launch of their brand-new website. Designed with the needs of Ontario residents in mind, the site offers a user-friendly experience, with streamlined navigation, mobile optimization, and a wealth of resources to to guide potential new clients to make an evidence based decision regarding their personal injury claims.

Visitors can easily explore the firm’s areas of expertise, from municipal liability to long term disability claim denials , access valuable legal insights through the firm’s blogs, and schedule free consultations with just a click. This new platform reflects Boland Romaine’s commitment to ensuring every client feels empowered and informed throughout their road to recovery..

Successful trial verdicts are the only objective measure of a personal injury lawyer’s judgment, confidence, commitment, and ability. Settlements can’t give you that insight: they don’t tell you how much the lawyer compromised the injured person’s claim. Settlements don’t tell you who was in control of the negotiations, and on their own, they don’t tell you if a lawyer stands their ground. A lawyer’s trial record is an essential factor in keeping cases out of court.

It informs insurers that their risk of going to trial is real and discourages discounted offers. Trial experience guides the development and presentation of the case and hones a lawyer’s ability to predict outcomes. A lawyer with a strong trial record will increase the value of your claim and improve the prospect of a fair settlement without having to go to trial.

Consider asking these questions of your potential personal injury lawyer:

Have you, personally, won cases like mine at trial?

Do you, personally, have precedent-setting decisions?

Do you, personally, regularly take cases to trial?

Can I see your written decisions and jury verdicts?

Have your peers endorsed you for your inclusion in BestLawyers.com peer review directory?

Have you taught other lawyers how to conduct trials?

Are you, or have you been, a board member of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association?



About Boland Romaine Personal Injury Lawyers

Boland Romaine Personal Injury Lawyers is one of Ontario’s most respected injury firms with over 40 years of trial experience. Consistently voted as one of the top 10 personal injury firms by Canadian Lawyer Magazine and ranked by Best Lawyers among the top firms across Canada, Boland Romaine’s lawyers have represented the province’s most vulnerable injured victims in court and won. Our philosophy is simple: trial experience will protect the injured if negotiations break down. A lawyer for the injured needs the fortitude to say “no” to unreasonable offers and the commitment and the skill to take the injured person to trial.

Boland Romaine has a team of trial experienced personal injury lawyers specializing in brain injuries , spinal cord injuries , orthopaedic injuries , car accidents , municipal liability , bike accidents , pedestrian accidents , psychiatric injuries , slip and fall , pediatric injuries and more. Our commitment is to secure a fair resolution for you and your family, while relieving you from the anxiety and uncertainty of dealing with the insurance company.

