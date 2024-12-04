Organs on chips Market Growth, Analysis, Emerging Opportunities | Exactitude Consultancy

Organs-on-chips market was valued at USD 124.34 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach more than USD 1.38 billion by 2031, driven by rising need for more precise and dependable in-vitro models of human organs for drug development, toxicity testing, and disease modelling.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organ-on-chip technology (オルガンオンチップ市場) , which uses microfluidic devices to mimic the functions of human organs, is poised to transform the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries by providing more accurate and cost-effective platforms for research and development. These devices offer an innovative alternative to traditional testing methods, significantly improving the physiological relevance of drug discovery processes. Additionally, the technology addresses ethical concerns by potentially reducing the reliance on animal testing, aligning with growing calls for more humane practices in clinical research. For example, it is estimated that over 100 million animals are used annually in the global testing process, with a significant portion utilized for pharmaceutical trials.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/30456/organ-on-chips-market/#request-a-sample

(Exclusive Offer: We are offering discount of upto 40% on bundled report purchase. Maximum report count 2-4)

Despite these advantages, several challenges could slow the adoption of organ-on-chip technology. The high cost associated with the development and production of these sophisticated systems remains a key barrier, particularly for research institutions and pharmaceutical companies with limited budgets. As a result, widespread integration of organ-on-chip devices may be limited to well-funded academic institutions or major pharmaceutical firms.

Additionally, regulatory hurdles pose a significant challenge. The approval and certification processes for these novel technologies are lengthy and require compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks, particularly in highly regulated markets like the United States and Europe. This can delay the time-to-market for organ-on-chip products, limiting their availability to researchers and clinicians.

Furthermore, there is a need for broader awareness and acceptance of these technologies within the scientific and medical communities. While there is growing interest in their potential, skepticism and lack of familiarity could impede their widespread use. As more evidence is gathered, however, it is expected that the adoption of organ-on-chip devices will increase, particularly as the technology matures and becomes more affordable.

In the coming years, ongoing research, collaboration among academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory bodies will likely be key to overcoming these challenges. The ultimate goal is to make organ-on-chip devices more accessible to researchers worldwide, fostering innovation and accelerating the development of new therapies.

Organs-on-Chip Market Trends and Analysis

The organs-on-chip market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced drug discovery platforms and the need for more efficient, ethical alternatives to animal testing. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is pushing the pharmaceutical industry to adopt more rapid and reliable drug development methods, especially in the context of identifying drug toxicity early in the process. Innovations in organ-on-chip technologies, such as Emulate Inc.'s alveolus lung-chip and airway lung-chip models, have been pivotal in advancing COVID-19 research. These models provided essential support in accelerating early-stage infectious disease studies, contributing to more rapid pandemic research efforts.

In addition, regulatory advancements are boosting the adoption of organ-on-chip technologies in drug development. For example, the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 (January 2023) supports the integration of organ-on-chip technologies into pharmaceutical research. This initiative seeks to modernize drug testing methods by leveraging innovative, ethical testing platforms to streamline drug development processes. The continued support from regulatory authorities is expected to significantly enhance the adoption of these advanced models, particularly in reducing reliance on animal studies.

Market Insights by Segment

Product Type : The organ-on-chip market is anticipated to generate significant revenue, with the lung-on-chip models expected to lead the charge. The global market for these products is projected to reach USD 980 million by 2033, driven by increased adoption in pulmonary disease management , particularly in tuberculosis research. Lung-on-chip devices are crucial for predicting how nanoparticles or pathogens interact with human lung tissue, offering more accurate and cost-effective models compared to traditional animal testing.

: The organ-on-chip market is anticipated to generate significant revenue, with the expected to lead the charge. The global market for these products is projected to reach by 2033, driven by increased adoption in , particularly in tuberculosis research. devices are crucial for predicting how nanoparticles or pathogens interact with human lung tissue, offering more accurate and cost-effective models compared to traditional animal testing. Material : The polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) segment is expected to see substantial growth, projected to generate USD 700 million by 2033. PDMS is favored due to its compatibility with high-resolution microstructures, optical transparency, and biocompatibility, making it ideal for biological applications. It is widely used in microfluidic organ-on-chip platforms to replicate biological processes with greater precision.

: The segment is expected to see substantial growth, projected to generate by 2033. PDMS is favored due to its compatibility with high-resolution microstructures, optical transparency, and biocompatibility, making it ideal for biological applications. It is widely used in microfluidic organ-on-chip platforms to replicate biological processes with greater precision. Model Type : The single-organ model segment is forecast to reach USD 950 million by 2033. These models offer highly focused applications, maintaining the ability to replicate organ-level responses in controlled environments, further driving their adoption across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

: The segment is forecast to reach by 2033. These models offer highly focused applications, maintaining the ability to replicate organ-level responses in controlled environments, further driving their adoption across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Application : The drug discovery segment is expected to see the highest growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33% through 2033. As the cost of R&D increases and the success rate of clinical trials remains low, pharmaceutical companies are turning to organ-on-chip models as more reliable preclinical testing alternatives. These technologies can significantly reduce development timelines and enhance the predictability of drug responses in humans.

: The segment is expected to see the highest growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of through 2033. As the cost of R&D increases and the success rate of clinical trials remains low, pharmaceutical companies are turning to organ-on-chip models as more reliable preclinical testing alternatives. These technologies can significantly reduce development timelines and enhance the predictability of drug responses in humans. End-user: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is set to generate USD 80 million in 2023. These companies are prioritizing organ-on-chip technologies to bridge the gap between preclinical and clinical drug development, aiming to reduce the high attrition rates seen in clinical trials. The strong investment in R&D and personalized medicine is driving the demand for these innovative testing platforms.

Report Link Click Here:https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/30456/organ-on-chips-market/

Regional Insights

North America remains the dominant region for organ-on-chip technology. In 2023, the market size for North America was estimated at USD 48 million, and it is projected to grow to USD 560 million by 2033. This growth is largely attributed to the region’s rising prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as significant investments from both public and private institutions. For instance, the FDA awarded a partial option grant in June 2023 to accelerate the development of organ-on-chip platforms for radiation countermeasure research. Additionally, funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) continues to drive innovation in the biotech sector, further supporting market growth in North America.

Organs-on-chips Market Key Players:

Altis Biosystems

AlveoliX AG

Cherry Biotech

CN-Bio

Emulate, Inc.

Axosim

Bi/ond Solutions B.V

Nortis Inc.

Hesperos, Inc.

Insphero

MesoBioTech

Mimetas B.V.

React4Life

TARA Biosystems (Valo Health)

TissUse GmbH

Organs-on-chips Industry News:

In October 2023, Organovo unveiled a new version of its bioprinted liver-on-a-chip technology, designed to simulate human liver functions more accurately for drug testing. This model aims to overcome the limitations of current animal-based testing methods, providing a more precise model for evaluating liver toxicity and metabolic responses.

unveiled a new version of its bioprinted liver-on-a-chip technology, designed to simulate human liver functions more accurately for drug testing. This model aims to overcome the limitations of current animal-based testing methods, providing a more precise model for evaluating liver toxicity and metabolic responses. In August 2023, Mimetas launched the OrganoPlate® 2.0, an upgraded microfluidic platform designed to facilitate high-throughput screening of drugs targeting various organs such as liver, lung, and heart. The new version incorporates advanced sensor technology, enabling real-time monitoring of biological responses, thus accelerating drug discovery efforts.

launched the OrganoPlate® 2.0, an upgraded microfluidic platform designed to facilitate high-throughput screening of drugs targeting various organs such as liver, lung, and heart. The new version incorporates advanced sensor technology, enabling real-time monitoring of biological responses, thus accelerating drug discovery efforts. In July 2023, TARA Biosystems introduced an enhanced cardiac-on-chip system to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cardiotoxic drugs. The model integrates both human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and cardiac tissue, enabling researchers to simulate heart disease conditions more precisely and test drug impacts on heart function.

introduced an enhanced cardiac-on-chip system to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cardiotoxic drugs. The model integrates both human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and cardiac tissue, enabling researchers to simulate heart disease conditions more precisely and test drug impacts on heart function. In June 2023, CN Bio Innovations introduced its groundbreaking liver-on-a-chip system, the PhysioMimix®, aimed at improving the predictive power of drug-induced liver injury (DILI) studies. The system uses a unique co-culture of liver cells and endothelial cells to closely replicate human liver function in vitro, making it an invaluable tool for pharmaceutical testing.

introduced its groundbreaking liver-on-a-chip system, the PhysioMimix®, aimed at improving the predictive power of drug-induced liver injury (DILI) studies. The system uses a unique co-culture of liver cells and endothelial cells to closely replicate human liver function in vitro, making it an invaluable tool for pharmaceutical testing. In May 2023, BioIVT expanded its portfolio of organ-on-chip models by introducing a novel human brain-on-chip model to aid neurodegenerative disease research. This model integrates human brain cells to mimic neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, helping to accelerate drug discovery in these challenging therapeutic areas

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Product Liver-on-chip Lung-on-chip Heart-on-chip Kidney-on-chip Other products

Service

By Material

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

Polymer

Glass

By Model Type

Single-organ model

Multi-organ model

By Application

Drug discovery

Toxicity testing

Disease modeling

Personalized medicine

Other applications

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutes

Other end-users

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/30456/organ-on-chips-market/#request-a-sample

Related Reports:

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1168/wearable-healthcare-devices-market/

The global wearable healthcare devices market is expected to grow at more than 11.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 37.60 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 14.3 billion in 2019.

Surface Disinfectant Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market/

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.72 million by 2028 from USD 2.31 million in 2019.

North America Active Wheelchair Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/789/north-america-active-wheelchair-market/

The North America Active Wheelchair Market is expected to grow at more than 7.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 970 million by 2028 from a little above USD 502 million in 2019.

Medical Aesthetics Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1197/aesthetic-medicine-market/

The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2028 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.83%.

Resuscitation Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1231/resuscitation-devices-market/

The global resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow at 4.70% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 6.5 billion in 2019.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/670/automated-external-defibrillators-aeds-market/

The global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market is expected to grow at more than 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from a little above USD 1.1 billion in 2020.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1262/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market/

The Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 14.36 million by 2028 from USD 7.50 million in 2019.

Microsurgical Instruments Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1386/microsurgical-instruments-market/

The Global Microsurgical Instruments Market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2019.

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1264/animal-veterinary-ultrasound-market/

The global animal/veterinary Ultrasound market is expected to grow at more than 6.60% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 458.4 million by 2028 from a little above USD 256 million in 2019.

Respiratory Care Devices Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1315/respiratory-care-devices-market/

The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Is Expected to Grow At 8.50% CAGR from 2019 To 2028. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 32.5 Billion By 2028 From USD 15.6 Billion In 2019.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1300/rehabilitation-equipment-market/

The global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to grow at 5.20% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 19.3 billion by 2028 from USD 12.2 billion in 2019.

Haemeto Oncology Testing Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1110/haemeto-oncology-testing-market/

The Global Haemeto Oncology Testing Market is expected to grow at more than 18.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 8.23 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.93 billion in 2019.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.