SeaStar Medical to Hold Business Update Conference Call on December 11, 2024

DENVER, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will hold a conference call to discuss business progress and updates.

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 11, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Pre-Registration: Participants can pre-register for the conference call here: Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Dial In: Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference call by dialing the following and requesting the SeaStar Medical call: 866-777-2509 within the U.S. 412-317-5413 from outside the U.S.

The live webcast of the conference call also will be available here. A replay of the call will be available for 48 hours beginning two hours after its completion by dialing 877-344-7529 from within the U.S., 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., and entering conference ID 3855739. The webcast will also be archived here.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

Jcain@allianceadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

