Savage Niagara Transload Expands Ontario’s Access to Key U.S. and Canadian Markets

THOROLD, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, is opening its new state-of-the-art Savage Niagara Transload facility at BMI Group subsidiary Bioveld Canada’s Thorold Multimodal Hub in Ontario. This latest addition to the Savage Transload Network will enhance logistics and transportation options for businesses in the Niagara region, the Greater Toronto Area, and Western New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania, providing a vital link between rail, maritime and truck transportation.

Strategically situated in the heart of the Golden Horseshoe, the Savage Niagara Transload is ideally positioned to serve businesses across multiple industries, including manufacturing, agriculture and construction. Savage offers a full suite of transload services, allowing customers to efficiently move goods between railcars, marine vessels and trucks, reducing transportation costs and improving supply chain flexibility.

"Our new Savage Niagara Transload facility underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable transloading solutions for Customers and building out our robust and connected Savage Transload Network across North America," said Jason Ray, president of Savage’s Infrastructure Sector. "Bioveld Canada’s Thorold Multimodal Hub is a prime location, and we’re excited to be a part of this dynamic community while helping businesses in the region optimize their supply chains."

The transload facility is located at the Thorold Multimodal Hub, a 1000+ acre industrial park within the Niagara Ports network, jointly managed in partnership between BMI Group and HOPA Ports. The site provides direct access to major rail networks and highways as well as the Welland Canal, connecting Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, making it a key hub for regional and international trade.

Savage and BMI Group, an Ontario-based transformative development company, plan to invest in modern infrastructure and safety measures to ensure efficient and environmentally responsible transload operations.

BMI Group CEO Paul Veldman expressed enthusiasm for the new transload operation, saying, “The Savage Niagara Transload is a significant strategic development that strengthens Thorold's economic foundation, makes it more attractive for logistic intensive industries, and expands the region's access to key markets throughout Canada and the United States. It’s a win-win for all of us."

“We congratulate Savage on its investment in the Niagara Transload facility at the Thorold Multimodal Hub," stated Jim Athanasiou, president and CEO of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation. "As manager of all waterfront properties along the Welland Canal, this project is a great example of the work being done with land owners and developers to enhance trade and connectivity, supporting the continued growth of the regional economy and of North America."

"At HOPA Ports, we welcome Savage as a critical partner in enhancing supply chain capabilities for Canadian companies,” said Ian Hamilton, president & CEO of HOPA Ports. “Savage’s new Niagara Transload facility further diversifies the logistics services offered at the Thorold Multimodal Hub. Companies are looking for a competitive edge, and having access to a professional logistics partner like Savage can make all the difference."

Savage has decades of experience in designing and operating world-class logistics and transload facilities, with a focus on safety, efficiency and sustainability. The opening of the Savage Niagara Transload further solidifies the company’s presence in Canada — with operations now in seven Canadian provinces — and its role as a trusted partner in supply chain management.

For more information about the Savage Niagara Transload facility and services, please contact:

Bernard Lachance

Savage Vice President and Unit Leader, Canada

bernardlachance@savageco.com

+1 (403) 650-5253





About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. www.savageco.com

Attachment

Jeff Hymas Savage 801-944-6584 jeffhymas@savageco.com

