Groundworks® Increases Western Footprint with the Acquisition of Yellowstone Structural Systems

North America’s leader in foundation and water management solutions expands into Montana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading and fastest growing foundation and water management solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Yellowstone Structural Systems in Bozeman, MT. This acquisition continues the company’s recent expansion into the Western U.S. and marks its first office in Montana.

“Groundworks continues to expand our western footprint to build the first national foundation services business. Montana is an exciting, growing market with unique soil conditions, and Groundworks understands the importance of providing homeowners in this region with reputable foundation services,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “Today, we extend our industry-leading solutions and world class customer service into Montana and Wyoming. The experts at Yellowstone Structural Systems will make a perfect addition to Groundworks.”

For nearly 15 years, Yellowstone Structural Systems has delivered high-quality solutions to Montana homeowners and businesses for all their foundation, basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation and structural repair needs. They also provide geo-technical solutions to commercial customers. The team at Yellowstone Structural Systems will continue to serve customers with their local knowledge and expertise under the Groundworks name.

“Yellowstone Structural Systems was born out of a need for a high-quality customer experience in the home services industry,” said Jesse Scott, founder of Yellowstone Structural Systems. “Partnering with Groundworks enables us to continue delivering expert services to homeowners across Montana, while providing the added benefit of expanded resources for customers and the power of employee ownership for our team.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting and evolving the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations across the U.S. and Canada – making it the first international foundation solutions company. This marks Groundworks’ 12th acquisition this year, and its 44th acquisition in company history.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 74 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

