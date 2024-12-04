B&D Nutritional Ingredients Announces New Customer Product Launch—A Nutritional Supplement System Supporting GLP-1 Medication Users

NUTRILINQ™ is a Physician-Formulated Nutritional System Featuring TriBsyn™

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc., a raw material distributor in the dietary supplement industry and exclusive U.S. distribution partner to CarnoSyn® Brands and Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”), today announced its customer, Kelker Pharma, will launch NUTRILINQ™ Genesis, touted as the first science-backed nutritional support system for GLP-1 medication users.

With the growing demand for GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, a high percentage of medication users are experiencing temporary and long-term side effects from these rapid weight loss methods. Kelker Pharma developed an easy-to-use system to fill nutritional gaps from extreme caloric deprivation during GLP-1 treatments. These nutritional gaps can cause gas, bloating, nausea, constipation, diarrhea, dehydration, sagging skin (commonly referred to as “Ozempic® Face”), muscle loss, hair loss, lack of energy, and more, which can lead to serious long-term adverse effects if not supplemented with essential nutrition.

NUTRILINQ™ Genesis connects nutrition to a rapid weight loss program for a healthier weight loss journey. The system addresses other common pain points associated with rapid weight loss including bloating, fatigue, a compromised immune system, brittle nails, hair loss, and muscle deterioration. With just three capsules and two concentrated powders daily, the system can be used after the GLP-1 treatment or weight loss goal is achieved for nutritional maintenance.

Jim Ayres, CEO of Kelker Pharma, shared the inspiration behind the formulation process, "We are looking forward to the late December launch of NUTRILINQ™, which was developed to help the majority of people who are experiencing negative effects from rapid weight loss, to enhance their experience while using GLP-1 medications. All formulas are based on scientifically validated key ingredients that have been studied in the areas of the targeted application for each formula. TriBsyn™ was selected as a key ingredient in NUTRILINQ™ Muscle, Bone & Joint (MBJ) powder formula based on its scientifically proven claims to improve muscle vitality, muscle working capacity, and cognitive performance. With its advanced Hydro Oleo technology and carnosine-boosting effects, TriBsyn™ has emerged as a unique supplement to help counterbalance muscle mass loss and performance challenges faced by individuals using GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs for weight loss.”

Bill Van Dyke, B&D President, added, “My team and I are thrilled to see the imminent launch of this new solution for those challenged by GLP-1-induced muscle loss and nutritional deficiencies. It is essential to address the potential side effects and NUTRILINQ™ Genesis fills that gap with science-backed ingredients like TriBsyn™, which offers a comprehensive solution for GLP-1 users for muscle preservation and strength, muscle fatigue reduction, and cognitive support.”

About B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and based in Carlsbad, California, B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc. is a national leader in the sales, distribution, and marketing of high-quality dietary ingredients and flavors to the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, personal care, pet health, and craft brewery industries. B&D has a portfolio of premium ingredients from leading manufacturers supporting a wide array of health benefits that today’s consumers are looking for. B&D is active in several industry organizations representing the dietary supplement, personal care, and pet health industries. Memberships include, Natural Products Association, Consumer Healthcare Products Association, Association of American Feed Control Officials, National Animal Supplement Council. For more information, visit www.bdnutritional.com.

About Kelker Pharma, Inc.

Established in 2015, Kelker Pharma, Inc. is a leading nutraceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative, science-based nutritional solutions. Founded by Dr. Tariq Kelker, M.D., the company combines cutting-edge medical expertise with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to address critical unmet needs in the healthcare industry. Visit www.nutrilinq.com to learn more about NUTRILINQ™ Genesis.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature three clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder, SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets, and TriBsyn™ powder. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The new “paresthesia-free” TriBsyn™ powder allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the dietary supplement category, including medical and other fortified food products. To learn more about SR CarnoSyn® in active nutrition and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com. For more information about the latest innovation, TriBsyn™, visit www.tribsyn.com.

Contact: Natalie Decker Marketing Director & Sales Support Coordinator B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc. www.bdnutritional.com sales@bdnutritional.com 760-597-0933

