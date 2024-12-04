Incorta Welcomes Noha Rizk as CMO Amidst Record Growth and Innovation

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta, the leading operational lakehouse, announces a landmark year of innovation and growth capped off with the appointment of Noha Rizk as Chief Marketing Officer. Noha brings extensive experience in leading global brand, marketing and product strategy. Before joining Incorta, Noha led marketing for Meta AI including PyTorch and Llama.

Today’s appointment of Noha Rizk follows Incorta’s highest revenue growth year ever and a steady release of product innovation in 2024. Earlier this year Incorta released Nexus, a fully managed, unlimited GenAI solution bringing the best AI applications to the best data foundation for AI. Following the launch of Nexus, Incorta has released a first-of-its-kind set of features and capabilities that deliver industry-best accuracy and supercharge your GenAI initiatives. With our groundbreaking enhancements, Nexus uniquely combines our advanced Copilot with live, detailed data across all your business systems. This empowers any non-technical business user visibility into the source of insights, greatly reduces hallucinations, and delivers that industry-best accuracy.

"Companies are seeking ways to streamline operations and innovate in growth strategies while ensuring they are meeting their customers' demands for an unmatched experience. Incorta’s ability to harness the latest GenAI solutions alongside its unique data and analytics platforms will enable our customers to innovate and rapidly improve their operational cycles. The addition of Noha Rizk, brings a new level of expertise to our leadership team that will catapult Incorta into the next phase of growth and expansion.” said Osama Elkady , CEO and Cofounder, Incorta.

“Incorta is an innovative gem in the data and analytics platform [operational lakehouse] world. It is well positioned to serve customers as a flexible and scalable smart data platform enabling innovation across all business functions”, said Noha Rizk, Chief Marketing Officer, Incorta. “Initially, I had Incorta pegged as a leading Business Intelligence tool competing with other visualization tools. After spending time on Incorta products, meeting leadership, and speaking with customers, I am excited to join a team of innovative leaders and to be a part of Incorta’s journey in reimagining the data and operational lakehouse world. Incorta has a unique approach to data delivery that gives all users easy access to business-ready data, human, model, or machine. Incorta is changing the game for non-technical users by giving them immediate access to all their source system data. With their latest product, Nexus, users can ask unlimited questions to render immediate insights with all the related source and data details using capabilities such as Business Data Copilot. I am looking forward to helping Incorta customers utilize open-source LLM models for real enterprise applications, with unlimited access to LLM models.”

To learn more about Incorta Nexus and its transformative capabilities, visit incorta.com/nexus

Incorta's operational lakehouse platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com .

