VanSlyke O’Neill Law Welcomes Ronald Schouten, Distinguished Attorney-Psychiatrist as Of Counsel

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanSlyke O’Neill Law (VSO Law), a leading legal and security consulting firm specializing in workplace violence prevention and threat management, today announced the strategic addition of Ronald Schouten, M.D., J.D., CTM, as Of Counsel to the firm. Dr. Schouten reflects VSO Law’s commitment to providing comprehensive, defensible, and innovative solutions in workplace safety and behavioral threat management.

Dr. Schouten brings a rare blend of expertise in both law and psychiatry, offering a nuanced perspective on the intersections of mental health, legal compliance, and corporate security. "We are absolutely elated to welcome Dr. Schouten to our team," said Alicia O’Neill, Managing Partner of VSO Law. "His extraordinary background in law, psychiatry, and threat assessment will be invaluable in addressing the multifaceted challenges our clients face in ensuring secure work and learning environments for their teams. As both a psychiatrist and an attorney, Dr. Schouten is uniquely qualified to navigate the complex worlds of law and mental health."

Dr. Schouten's impressive credentials include:

Board-certified Psychiatrist with Added Qualifications in Forensic Psychiatry

Director of the Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship Program at Saint Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, DC

Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School

Affiliate Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at the Howard University College of Medicine

Editor of “Mental Health Practice and the Law” published in 2017 by Oxford University Press

Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association

Member of the Bar of the State of Illinois



"Joining VSO Law is an exciting and timely opportunity to blend my passion for law and psychiatry in a way that can truly make a difference," said Dr. Schouten. "At a time when violence continues to impact our workplaces and schools, I look forward to working with this exceptional team to support the safety efforts of our clients and communities."

Dr. Schouten’s appointment underscores VSO Law’s commitment to leadership in workplace and school safety and security. By integrating Dr. Schouten's unique expertise, the firm is poised to offer an even more comprehensive and nuanced approach to addressing the evolving challenges in workplace violence prevention and threat management.

VanSlyke O'Neill Law is a specialized legal and security consulting firm dedicated to violence prevention, sensitive investigations, and threat management. Led by a team of distinguished professionals, including a tort claims litigator, a former prosecutor, and retired FBI behavioral profilers, the firm provides comprehensive solutions that combine extensive law enforcement expertise with critical legal insights. With a commitment to protecting employees and organizations, VanSlyke O'Neill offers cutting-edge violence prevention strategies, sensitive investigations, compliance, and customized trainings to help clients navigate complex workplace and education safety challenges.

