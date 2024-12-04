The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce its 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club. The conference offers our institutional clients one-on-one access to the management teams of over 50 dynamic companies, many of which are in our research coverage universe.

“The Discovery Conference has consistently served as a vital platform for emerging and growth-oriented companies to showcase their stories, innovations, and market potential to institutional investors,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding “By creating an environment tailored to one-on-one engagement, the conference ensures a dynamic and productive experience for all participants.”

What:

The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Where and When:

The New York Athletic Club

Wednesday, December 11th, 2024

8:45 am – 4:10 pm

Participating Companies include:

Airship AI Holdings, Inc., Alternative Ballistics Corporation, Amtech Systems, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Applied Energetics, Inc., Arqit Quantum Inc., Avertix Medical, Inc., Better Home & Finance Holding Company, Beyond Oil Ltd., Biofrontera Inc., BlackSky Technology Inc., Blink Charging Co., Bragg Gaming Group Inc., Canaan Inc, CELL Technologies, Cineverse Corp., D-Wave Quantum Inc., Daktronics, Inc., DatChat, Inc., DeFi Technologies Inc., EXRO Technologies Inc., FGI Industries Ltd., Fly-E Group, Inc., Gelteq Limited, Giftify, Inc., HeartBeam, Inc., ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., Intchains Group Limited, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., Kopin Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Lakeside Holdings Limited, M2i Global, Inc., Milestone Scientific Inc., NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc., Nephros, Inc., Nutex Health Inc., Outbrain Inc., Paysign, Inc., Peraso Inc., Perfect Corp., Playstudios, Inc., Porch Group, Inc., Quince Therapeutics, Inc., RADCOM Ltd., Redwire Corporation, Rigetti Computing, Sagtec Global Limited, Sangoma Technologies Corp., SKYX Platforms Corp., Smith Micro Software, Inc., SolarBank Corporation, SoundThinking, Inc., STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., System1, Inc., TAT Technologies Ltd., Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Ultralife Corporation, United States Antimony Corporation, Usio, Inc., VEON Ltd., WildBrain Ltd., ZOOZ Power Ltd.

To register, please contact: Evangeline Wilson at ewilson@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information about Benchmark please contact:

Elise Stern Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services 150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155 D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

