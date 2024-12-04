Carahsoft and Surge Growth Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Emerging Tech Companies Access U.S. Federal Government Opportunities

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Surge Growth Consulting, a respected leader in helping emerging companies scale operations, today announced a strategic partnership to help innovative technology companies enter the U.S. Federal marketplace.

In today’s fast-paced and constantly changing technological landscape, smaller technology companies are a vital source of innovation. However, most early-stage companies lack the experience or resources to address the myriad business opportunities within the U.S. Federal Government. This partnership combines Carahsoft’s extensive experience in Public Sector sales and marketing and its established relationships with Government agencies with Surge Growth Consulting’s deep expertise in guiding emerging technology companies through stages of growth, and in navigating the complexities of Federal procurement.

“Partnering with the Surge Growth team allows us to create opportunities for smaller technology companies whose innovative solutions can deliver significant value to Federal agencies,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions. “Together with our reseller partners, we aim to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, ensuring that Government agencies can leverage the best technologies available.”

Surge Growth is dedicated to helping technology companies navigate the unique challenges of selling to the Government sector. Through this partnership, Surge and its accomplished team will provide clients with tailored strategies, insights and support to effectively present innovations and business cases to key decision makers within Federal agencies. Together, Carahsoft and Surge will launch a series of initiatives, including educational webinars, networking events and resource sharing for their respective clients.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a game changer for the companies we work with,” said Susan Hunt, CEO and Founder at Surge Growth Consulting. “This collaboration allows us to leverage Carahsoft’s broad network and expertise to ensure that advanced solutions from smaller technology companies can make a significant impact in Federal operations.”

For more information about this partnership and how it will benefit technology companies, please visit https://surgegrowthconsulting.ai/, or contact the Carahsoft team at partners@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Surge Growth Consulting

Surge Growth Consulting specializes in providing fractional C-level executives to assist tech companies in navigating the complexities of becoming growth-oriented technology enterprises. With comprehensive expertise across various domains—including Enterprise and Government Sales, Communications, Marketing, Finance, and HR—Surge Growth Consulting offers end-to-end support tailored to the unique needs of its clients. The experienced team at Surge collaborates closely with clients to develop effective strategies that successfully introduce their innovative solutions to government agencies, ensuring a streamlined path to growth and impact in the tech landscape.

