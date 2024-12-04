Fortinet Achieves the Highest Possible “AAA” Rating on the Industry’s Only Independent, Third-Party Security Service Edge Test

FortiSASE earned high scores in all four test categories, highlighting its ability to deliver robust, cloud-delivered security while ensuring efficient network performance

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced its Security Service Edge (SSE) offering, FortiSASE, received a “AAA” rating from CyberRatings.org, the industry’s only independent third-party cybersecurity testing nonprofit.

“SSE is growing in importance as more organizations embrace Unified SASE to protect all devices, edges, and users within their hybrid networks,” said Nirav Shah, SVP Products and Solutions, Fortinet. “CyberRatings’s third-party testing provides customers with the transparency they need to make informed product decisions, including selecting the best SSE solution for their needs. Fortinet’s high-performing score for SSE showcases our continued commitment to delivering advanced and effective security for the hybrid workforce and support for independent, unbiased third-party testing.”

Superior Performance Across All Test Categories

FortiSASE delivers comprehensive, cloud-based security with the industry’s most flexible connectivity options. During CyberRatings testing, it received the highest “AAA” rating across all four categories: Exploits, Malware, Evasions, and TLS/SSL Functionality. These results illustrate the solution’s strong threat protection, seamless TLS/SSL decryption, and minimal performance impact.



Evasions, Exploits, and Malware : FortiSASE achieved a perfect score in the Evasion category (100%) and a near-perfect score in both the Exploit (99.02%) and Malware (99.5%) categories against a sophisticated threat repository. FortiSASE leverages AI-powered threat intelligence, sandboxing, and behavioral analysis to identify and block known and unknown advanced attacks.

: FortiSASE achieved a perfect score in the Evasion category (100%) and a near-perfect score in both the Exploit (99.02%) and Malware (99.5%) categories against a sophisticated threat repository. FortiSASE leverages AI-powered threat intelligence, sandboxing, and behavioral analysis to identify and block known and unknown advanced attacks. TLS/SSL Functionality : FortiSASE demonstrated full compatibility and decryption capabilities with prevalent TLS/SSL configurations, including TLS 1.2 and 1.3 cipher suites. This enables secure communication and allows for deep inspection of encrypted traffic to prevent data leakage and identify threats hidden within encrypted channels without complex configurations.

: FortiSASE demonstrated full compatibility and decryption capabilities with prevalent TLS/SSL configurations, including TLS 1.2 and 1.3 cipher suites. This enables secure communication and allows for deep inspection of encrypted traffic to prevent data leakage and identify threats hidden within encrypted channels without complex configurations. Performance: Throughout testing, FortiSASE had minimal impact on network throughput, even under high load conditions, for both clear text (HTTP) and encrypted (HTTPS) traffic. FortiSASE leverages high-performance hardware and optimized software architecture to minimize latency and maximize throughput, ensuring it has little impact on network performance and delivers a smooth user experience even with robust security features enabled.



Recognized in Cloud-Delivered Security

FortiSASE provides secure access to websites and applications for all users and devices no matter their location through comprehensive cloud-delivered security services, including Firewall-as-a-Service, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, universal zero-trust network access, and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services. Because it’s built on the unified Fortinet operating system, FortiOS, and is a part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, FortiSASE integrates seamlessly with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to provide Unified SASE.

Fortinet was named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SSE and was recognized for the second time in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer Choice for SSE. We believe these third-party recognitions further highlight the strength and efficacy of the FortiSASE solution.



“We pride ourselves for putting solutions through the wringer and conducting the most thorough testing available today. FortiSASE detected and blocked thousands of exploits, malware, and evasion tactics while securing traffic and maintaining efficient performance. We have no doubt that FortiSASE is an effective solution with robust security features and recommend it to any organization in need of a comprehensive SSE solution.”

- Vikram Phatak, Chief Executive Officer of CyberRatings.org

Download the full 2024 CyberRatings.org Security Service Edge Report on FortiSASE here.



About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

