Toll Brothers Opens Model Homes at Three New Luxury Communities in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the model grand openings at three exceptional new home communities in Cumming, Georgia: Northfield, Sterling Pointe, and CrossCreek by Toll Brothers. The stunning model homes showcase Toll Brothers’ signature craftsmanship, innovative designs, and high-quality finishes. The company recently hosted Model Grand Opening events at each of the communities, and the thoughtfully designed model homes are now open for tours in these three Toll Brothers neighborhoods.





About Northfield:

Northfield is a premier community offering single-family homes with expansive floor plans, elegant interiors, and large outdoor spaces. Located close to top-rated schools and boasting future resort-style amenities, Northfield offers residents an unmatched combination of luxury and convenience.

About Sterling Pointe:

Sterling Pointe, nestled in highly desirable South Forsyth, features homes with modern designs, spacious layouts, and top-tier personalization options. This community is designed for families seeking a perfect blend of privacy and connection with nature, with easy access to shopping, dining, and recreational activities.

About CrossCreek by Toll Brothers:

CrossCreek by Toll Brothers provides homeowners with a serene and picturesque environment, boasting large lots and homes with up to five bedrooms. With stunning architectural details and open-concept living spaces, this community is perfect for families who desire a peaceful yet sophisticated lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to introduce these three distinct communities to the Cumming market,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “Each neighborhood offers its own unique appeal - from family-friendly layouts to luxurious finishes - ensuring that there is something for every homebuyer. We look forward to welcoming future residents to tour our stunning model homes and help them find their dream home.”

For more information on Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ac84a2c-82dc-40c1-80e4-d192b02617e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29220f2d-8b1a-4de1-a662-deabdaf0c854

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers in Georgia Three Toll Brothers model homes open at new luxury communities in Cumming, Georgia Toll Brothers in Georgia “We are thrilled to introduce these three distinct communities to the Cumming market,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “Each neighborhood offers its own unique appeal - from family-friendly layouts to luxurious finishes - ensuring that there is something for every homebuyer. We look forward to welcoming future residents to tour our stunning model homes and help them find their dream home.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.