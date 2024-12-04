Posifa A2L Refrigerant Leak Sensor Achieves Intertek Certification for Compliance With UL and CSA Safety Standards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced that its PGS6454 MEMS A2L refrigerant leak sensor has received a recognized component certification from Intertek. The Intertek certification verifies that the device meets the safety and performance requirements for refrigerant detection systems outlined in Annex LL of UL 60335-2-40:2022 Ed. 4 and CSA C22.2#60335-2-40:2022 Ed. 4. These standards apply to household and similar electrical appliances, including heat pumps, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers.

“Receiving this certification from Intertek is significant because it demonstrates that our PGS6454 sensor complies with rigorous international safety and performance standards for A2L refrigerant detection systems in electrical appliances,” said Peng Tu, Posifa Technologies President and CEO. “It provides assurance to manufacturers, regulators, and end-users that our sensor is reliable, safe, and suitable for use in applications involving flammable refrigerants, which are increasingly adopted to meet environmental and efficiency goals.”

Posifa’s PGS6000 series sensors accurately detect A2L refrigerant concentration in the air by measuring the change in thermal conductivity of the gas mixture inside the cabinet. This technology increases safety and efficiency by enabling early detection of leaks while providing long-term reliability of 15 years or more in harsh environments. The PGS6000 series uses Posifa’s second-generation MEMS thermal conductivity sensing element. It features a patented heat transfer cavity that achieves highly sensitive and repeatable thermal conductivity measurement by eliminating possible occurrences of natural convection inside the cavity. As thermal conductivity measurement is accomplished completely inside the sensor chip, maximum miniaturization can be realized at the device level — a critical capability for HVAC equipment manufacturers who must retrofit the sensors into existing designs.

The detectors are designed with a relative humidity sensor and a barometric pressure sensor. This strategic incorporation enables the detectors to compensate for thermal conductivity changes influenced by variations in humidity and barometric pressure, enhancing the accuracy of A2L refrigerant concentration measurement. The PGS6000 series detects R32 and R454B refrigerants and supports RS485 MODBUS RTU output.

Key features of the PGS6000 series include a fast response time of < 250 ms and compensation for humidity and pressure, ensuring accurate functioning in harsh environments. Notably, the sensor has no lamps or delicate optical paths to break and is non-reactive to “poisons” or contaminants, guaranteeing long-term stability and reliable performance.

Further information about the PGS6000 series of A2L refrigerant leak detectors is available at https://posifatech.com/pgs6000/.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including flow and gas sensors, and vacuum sensors and gauges. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in HVAC, battery management systems, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

