Poppulo Announces Partnership with Amazon on the Release of the Amazon Signage Stick: A Game-Changer in Digital Signage

DENVER, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo (formerly Four Winds Interactive), a global leader in digital signage solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Amazon to launch the Amazon Signage Stick, a made-for-purpose media player designed to deliver professional digital signage at an affordable price.

This partnership brings together Poppulo’s enterprise-grade software, recognized for its flexibility and scalability, with Amazon’s innovative, plug-and-play hardware. The Amazon Signage Stick seamlessly integrates with Poppulo’s advanced content management system, allowing businesses to manage and deploy dynamic content effortlessly across multiple locations while benefiting from cloud-based updates, powerful performance, and the robust security of AWS infrastructure.

The new Amazon Signage Stick provides a cost-effective, scalable option for businesses seeking professional-grade signage hardware, supported by Poppulo’s enterprise-grade digital signage software. Poppulo and Amazon are committed to delivering solutions that meet the growing need for agile, impactful, and user-friendly communications tools.

Joe Giebel, Senior Vice President of Digital Signage at Poppulo, stated, "We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon on the launch of the Amazon Signage Stick. This collaboration allows us to offer a highly flexible and cost-effective digital signage solution that caters to a range of business applications. Together, we’re lowering the barriers to entry for businesses that want to communicate effectively and dynamically."

The Amazon Signage Stick is available for purchase now here, and more information about Poppulo’s digital signage software can be found here.

About Poppulo

Poppulo helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100. Formerly known as Four Winds Interactive (FWI), Poppulo’s digital signage is deployed across 500,000+ screens in 80 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com. Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

