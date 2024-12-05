Cyber Security Tribe Launches 2025 State of the Industry Survey

Cybersecurity leaders and practitioners are invited to participate in this anonymous survey culminating in the release of an industry report.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Security Tribe is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 State of the Industry Survey . This annual survey aims to capture invaluable insights from cybersecurity practitioners worldwide, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the industry’s current landscape.Each year, the Cyber Security Tribe gathers hundreds of responses from professionals across diverse sectors to explore trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the cybersecurity field. The findings are distilled into an in-depth report, scheduled for release in early 2025. Subscribe here: https://www.cybersecuritytribe.com/subscribe to ensure you get the results as soon as they are released.How To Take PartParticipation in the survey is simple yet impactful. It requires only five minutes to complete, based on the average time recorded so far, and all responses are kept completely anonymous. By dedicating a few minutes, cybersecurity professionals can contribute to shaping a clearer understanding of the industry and its direction for the year ahead.Last Year’s FindingsThe highly acclaimed 2024 report industry report was cited and referenced by numerous media sources and third parties due to the in-depth research that revealed a number of key findings. For example, NIST was found to be the most popular framework for the respondents who took the survey and CISOs listed Data security as their number one investment.Other areas the report covered includes:*What the investment priorities are for senior cybersecurity leadership in addition to the reasons causing this demand for specific solutions.*What respondents considered their biggest issues regarding their staff and recruitment, as well as recommendations to overcome these issues.*How your organization's AI policies compare to others and find out how to balance regulation with innovation.*What approach is taken by respondents regarding incident response and how best to leverage internal resources vs external expertise during incident response efforts.The 2025 report written from this year’s survey, will benchmark the results to last year and provide insight into what has changed or remain constant within the cybersecurity industry.

