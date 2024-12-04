Trailer Axle Market

Expansion of automotive & transportation industry, introduction of e-axle in trailers & emission regulations for transport refrigeration units boost the market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Trailer Axle Market Garner USD 9.36 Billion by 2031 Registering CAGR of 4.8% Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global trailer axle market was valued at $5.93 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 339 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2934 Rapid expansion of the automotive & transportation industries and introduction of e-axle in trailers drive the growth of the global trailer axle market. Based on application, the medium-weight trailers segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.The trailer axle market is segmented on the basis of trailer type, axle type, capacity, application, sales channel, and region. By trailer type, it is segmented into dry van & box, refrigerator, chemical & liquid, tippers, flatbed, and others. By axle type, it is classified into single axle, tandem axle, and three or more than three-axle. By capacity, it is fragmented into lower than 8,000 lbs, 8,000-15,000 lbs, 15,000-25,000 lbs, and more than 25,000 lbs. By application, it is bifurcated into lightweight trailers, medium-weight trailers, and heavy trailers. B sales channel, it is fragmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2934 Based on trailer type, the dry van & box segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include Refrigerator, Chemicals & liquid, Tippers, and Flatbed.Based on Axle type, the tandem axle segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The three or more than three-axle segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The single axle segment is also analyzed in the report.Based on sales channel, the OEM segment contributed to 89.1% of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the aftermarket segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the medium-weight trailers segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The heavy trailers segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The lightweight trailer segment is also assessed in the report.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2934 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The LAMEA region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global trailer axle market report include BPW Group, Dana Incorporated, DexKo Global Inc., GuangZhou TND Axle Co., Ltd., Hendrickson Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Dexter Axle Company, Hitachi Ltd., SAF-Holland, Schmitz Cargobull, Shandong Huayue, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, FUWA K Hitch, and JOST Axle Systems, Meritor, Inc.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (339 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/trailer-axle-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario-● Decreasing demand and supply outlook from the COVID-19 crisis restrictions in end-use industries such as manufacturing, electronics, and textile & apparel, and construction impacted the global trailer axle market negatively.● Operations with limited workforce capacity worsened the market condition even more. 