Courier Services Market

The global courier services market has propelled due to development of e-commerce industry and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Courier Services Market Reach USD 658.3 Billion by 2031 Registering CAGR of 5.7% Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global courier services market was valued at $381 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $658.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 286 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06423 Development of e-commerce industry and surge in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global courier services market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. However, the lockdowns disrupted the supply chain and hampered manufacturing of goods.The courier services market is segmented on the basis of service type, destination, end use, and region. By service type, it is classified into B2B, B2C, and C2C. By destination, it is bifurcated into domestic and international. By end use, it is categorized into services, wholesale & retail trade, healthcare, industrial & manufacturing, and others. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06423 Based on service type, the B2C segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the B2B segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.Based on destination, the international segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, the domestic segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market.On the basis of end use, the wholesale and retail trade segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the market.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06423 The global courier services market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of market.The global courier services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as FedEx Corporation, SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd, Qantas Courier Limited, DB Schenker, SG Holdings Co. Ltd, PostNL NV, Singapore Post Ltd., Nippon Express, DSV AS.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (286 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/courier-services-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨● The Covid-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. ● The Covid-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. However, the lockdowns disrupted the supply chain and hampered manufacturing of goods.
● However, several governments imposed lockdowns in their countries to curb the spread of the virus, which hampered physical marketplaces. 