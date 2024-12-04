Requirement of frequent maintenance of batteries to function properly and protection from being overcharged hampers the growth of the marine battery market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at 20.5% CAGR | The Marine Battery Market Size Reach USD 1.9 Billion Globally by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global marine battery market was valued at $0.37 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.99 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.5%.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 353 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10029 Rise in demand for marine freight transportation vessels, advantage of lithium-ion battery over lead-acid batteries, and increase in water sports & leisure activities drive the growth of the global 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, limited range and capacity of fully electric ships and maintenance & protection of batteries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in automation in marine transportation and rise in adoption of hybrid & fully electric vessels present new opportunities in the coming years.The market is segmented into battery type, ship type, function, nominal capacity, sales channel, battery density, and region. By battery type, the market is divided into lithium, lead acid and others. On the basis of ship type, it is classified into commercial, and defense. By function, the market is divided into starting, deep cycle, and dual purpose. On the basis of nominal capacity, it is classified into less than 150 Ah and more than 150 Ah. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and aftermarket. Based on battery type, the lead acid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global marine battery market size, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Metal bolts are extensively used in construction & automotive industry, owing to its increasing use in electric and hybrid ships. Moreover, the lithium segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2021 to 2030, as its widely used across all marine vessels owing to its cost effectiveness Increase in use of automated technology in marine vessels is propelling the growth of marine battery market in the region. Increase in use of automated technology in marine vessels is propelling the growth of marine battery market in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, owing to increasing shipbuilding industry and increasing use of electric ships in the region.The key players operating in the global marine battery market include Akasol AG, EnerSys, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, Leclanché SA , Saft , Echandia AB , EverExceed Industrial Co, Lifeline Batteries Inc., and Spear Power Systems

COVID-19 Impact Analysis
● The COVID-19 impact on the marine batteries market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.
● The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implemented stringent lockdown and ban import–export of essential raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for marine batteries.
● As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, boat and engine manufacturers faced enormous losses in the first and second quarters of 2020.
● Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 