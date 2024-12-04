Submit Release
Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2025 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Generates Record Cash Flow on Strong Sales Growth

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), the leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter which ended October 26, 2024.

Fiscal Q2 2025 financial highlights include:

  • Sales of $208.3 million, a 4.5 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and fiscal year-to-date sales of $434.4 million, up 0.6 percent compared with the same period last fiscal year
  • Gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 26.8 percent, compared to 27.2 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and the seventh sequential quarter with over a 24.5 percent gross profit, demonstrating the effectiveness of management's business improvement initiatives
  • Operating income of $15.8 million, compared to $19.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024; operating income adjusted for consultant related expenses associated with business transformation initiatives was $19.1 million(1)
  • Record cash flows from operations of $43.3 million for the fiscal second quarter and $62.8 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025
  • Product order backlog of $236.0 million(2) at October 26, 2024, compared to $267.2 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and $306.9 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024
  • Product and service orders of $177.6 million(2) for the quarter, a decrease of 3.3 percent from the second quarter of 2024 and $353.8 million on a year-to-date basis, a year-to-date increase of 3.3 percent
  • Net income for the quarter was $21.4 million, excluding the non-operating non-cash debt fair value adjustment and operating adjustment for consultant related expenses associated with business transformation initiatives, adjusted net income(1) was $13.9 million for the quarter

Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronicsʹ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered strong second fiscal quarter results and made steady progress on our recently announced strategic and digital transformation initiatives. We generated record cash flow from operations of $43.3 million, as our order backlog continued to be reduced in level and in relation to steady sales, reaching total cash flow from operations of $62.8 million for the first half of the year. We completed innovative and visually striking installations at the L.A. Clippers' Intuit Dome, the Miami HEAT's Kaseya Center that have both drawn attention in trade and social media. We also served other customers with the completion and update to the latest digital technologies at numerous college and high school sporting facilities and commercial locations.”

(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income is not a measure defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measurement provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. For more information, see the supplemental calculation contained later in this release.
(2) Orders and backlog metrics are not measures defined by GAAP, and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 27, 2024.

Update on Business and Digital Transformation
Kurtenbach added, “We continue to execute on our business transformation plan, the goal of which is to grow revenue faster than the Company’s addressable market, expand operating margins, and generate returns on capital in the mid-to-high-teens and consistently above the Company’s cost of capital. During the quarter we made significant progress in a number of areas, including enterprise management tools, new show control capability, and upgrades to service and systems maintenance solutions, which are set to go live in the second half of the fiscal year.”

Key components of this program include:

  1. Carefully allocating resources to end market segments, prioritizing investments in areas where Daktronics has clear advantages and opportunities for above market growth at acceptable margins
  2. Aligning product delivery with differing customer needs through a tiered product offering strategy with pricing aligned with value delivered
  3. Achieving higher profit by reducing product input costs and focusing on efficiency improvements in manufacturing operations
  4. Maximizing balance sheet efficiencies
  5. Refining our critical business and financial management practices, including product pricing, business planning, and incentive compensation to fully support our performance objectives.

Update on CFO Search
As previously disclosed on October 21, 2024, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. The Board is continuing to make progress on this search effort and will provide an additional update when the Company has more to announce.

Outlook
Daktronics enters the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with order growth of 3.3 percent year-over-year, and continues to expect order volume to increase for the full fiscal year. The first half of the fiscal year is typically the highest-volume sales of the year, and are expected to be at normal "seasonal" levels for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management continues to refine and execute its digital and strategic transformation initiatives and will continue to make disciplined investments through the rest of the fiscal year to strengthen Daktronics' business foundation for future profitability and sustainable returns.

Second Quarter Results
Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased by 3.3 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Order volume for the quarter declined primarily due to an order decrease in the Live Events, Transportation and International business units. Variability in orders between periods is natural in these large project business areas and the time of year for sports projects. These declines were offset by large project bookings in the Spectacular niche, end of calendar year purchases by business unit relating to increasing adoption of video displays in this market. Orders for the first half of the year increased 3.3 percent.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased by 4.5 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The sales increase was driven by comparatively higher volumes in the Commercial, Live Events and Transportation business units offset by lower sales levels in the High School Park and Recreation and International business units. This mix difference is the result of variability of orders described above and because during fiscal 2024, the operating environment and supply chain stabilized. Daktronics was able to capitalize on its operational capacity investments to fill order backlog and return to more shorter delivery lead times, especially in the High School Park and Recreation market.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased slightly to 26.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 27.2 percent a year earlier. The decrease is partially attributable to a change in sales mix between periods.

Operating expenses increased to $40.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $34.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Increased operating expenses reflect investments in staffing resources to support information technology and digital transformation programs as well as sales team expansion to support opportunities for future growth. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company incurred $3.3 million of consultant related expenses associated with the previously announced strategic and digital transformation initiatives.

The above changes resulted in an operating income percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of 7.6 percent. Adjusted for consultant related expenses, operating income was 9.2 percent(1) as compared to 9.7 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The increase in interest income, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period one year ago was primarily due to interest income earned on cash balances.

For the quarter ended October 26, 2024, the Company recorded $10.3 million of income for the non-cash change in fair value of a convertible note payable, which is accounted for under the fair value option.

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 produced an effective tax rate of 15.0 percent primarily due to the reduction of the convertible note fair value adjustment to expense that is not deductible for tax purposes in proportion to the period's increase in pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 64.8 percent due to an increase in the fair value adjustment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $134.4 million at October 26, 2024, and $65.4 million of total current and long-term debt was outstanding as of that date, which includes $38.1 million of face value and $27.8 million of adjustments to fair value, and is net of $0.5 million of debt issuance costs. There were no draw-downs on the asset-based revolving credit facility during the first six months of fiscal 2025, and $40.8 million was available to draw at October 26, 2024. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, Daktronics generated $62.8 million of cash from operations and used $10.5 million for purchases of property and equipment. At the end of the fiscal 2025 second quarter, the working capital ratio was 2.3 to 1. Inventory levels dropped 11.9 percent since the end of the 2024 fiscal year on April 27, 2024. Management’s focus remains on managing working capital through expected growth of the Company.

As previously announced on November 11, 2024, the Company delivered to Alta Fox Opportunities Fund, LP ("Alta Fox") notice of the conversion of an initial $7.0 million in face value of the $25.0 million senior second lien secured promissory note (the "Convertible Note") held by Alta Fox into shares of the Company's common stock, with a conversion date of December 3, 2024. The Company intends to convert the remainder of the Convertible Note over the next several months, in tranches of up to $7.0 million in face value every 30 days, as provided for in the Convertible Note. The Company will issue and deliver shares when Alta Fox certifies the delivery of shares will not cause its ownership to exceed the "Maximum Percentage". On November 25, 2024, the Company received from Alta Fox a written notice to increase the Maximum Percentage to 14.99 percent. This increase from the in-effect 3.00 percent maximum ownership takes effect 61 days after receipt of notice. The Board’s decision to initiate the conversion of the Convertible Note is consistent with the Company’s ongoing focus on balance sheet optimization and cost efficiency and will save the Company approximately $5.2 million in interest expense over the remaining term of the Convertible Note.

To help offset the share dilution that will result from the conversion of the Convertible Note into common stock, the Company intends to execute on its existing share repurchase authorization as soon as practicable.

Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This call will be broadcast live at http://investor.daktronics.com where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A webcast will be available for replay shortly after the event.

About Daktronics
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation, and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (605) 692-0200
Investor@daktronics.com

Alliance Advisors IR
Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening
DAKTIRTeam@lhai.com

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023 		  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023
Net sales $ 208,331     $ 199,369     $ 434,419     $ 431,900  
Cost of sales   152,468       145,170       318,858       306,554  
Gross profit   55,863       54,199       115,561       125,346  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling   14,704       14,653       30,340       27,582  
General and administrative   15,550       10,889       27,273       20,488  
Product design and development   9,839       9,221       19,462       17,624  
    40,093       34,763       77,075       65,694  
Operating income   15,770       19,436       38,486       59,652  
               
Nonoperating (expense) income:              
Interest (expense) income, net   273       (1,326 )     202       (2,207 )
Change in fair value of convertible note   10,304       (10,650 )     (11,286 )     (17,910 )
Other expense and debt issuance costs write-off, net   (1,164 )     (1,303 )     (1,999 )     (5,282 )
               
Income before income taxes   25,183       6,157       25,403       34,253  
Income tax expense   3,777       3,992       8,943       12,892  
Net income $ 21,406     $ 2,165     $ 16,460     $ 21,361  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   46,796       46,030       46,576       45,838  
Diluted   51,715       46,705       47,507       46,454  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.46     $ 0.05     $ 0.35     $ 0.47  
Diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.05     $ 0.35     $ 0.46  
                               


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  October 26,
2024 		  April 27,
2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,352     $ 81,299  
Restricted cash         379  
Accounts receivable, net   111,307       117,186  
Inventories   121,582       138,008  
Contract assets   44,955       55,800  
Current maturities of long-term receivables   1,272       298  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,180       8,531  
Income tax receivables   144       448  
Total current assets   422,792       401,949  
       
Property and equipment, net   73,815       71,752  
Long-term receivables, less current maturities   2,537       562  
Goodwill   3,194       3,226  
Intangibles, net   696       840  
Debt issuance costs, net   1,910       2,530  
Investment in affiliates and other assets   21,084       21,163  
Deferred income taxes   25,858       25,862  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 551,886     $ 527,884  
               


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  October 26,
2024 		  April 27,
2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,500     $ 1,500  
Accounts payable   57,463       60,757  
Contract liabilities   62,458       65,524  
Accrued expenses   42,811       43,028  
Warranty obligations   15,334       16,540  
Income taxes payable   531       4,947  
Total current liabilities   180,097       192,296  
       
Long-term warranty obligations   23,054       21,388  
Long-term contract liabilities   18,330       16,342  
Other long-term obligations   5,446       5,759  
Long-term debt, net   63,887       53,164  
Deferred income taxes   142       143  
Total long-term liabilities   110,859       96,796  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Preferred Shares, no par value, authorized 50 shares; no shares issued and outstanding          
Common Stock, no par value, authorized 115,000 shares; 48,810 and 48,121 shares issued at October 26, 2024 and April 27, 2024, respectively   70,282       65,525  
Additional paid-in capital   52,505       52,046  
Retained earnings   154,491       138,031  
Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,907 shares at October 26, 2024 and April 27, 2024, respectively   (10,285 )     (10,285 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,063 )     (6,525 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   260,930       238,792  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 551,886     $ 527,884  
               


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended
  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income $ 16,460     $ 21,361  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   9,794       9,494  
(Gain) loss on sale of property, equipment and other assets   (40 )     101  
Share-based compensation   1,050       1,091  
Equity in loss of affiliates   1,832       1,461  
(Recoveries of) provision for doubtful accounts, net   (152 )     240  
Deferred income taxes, net   13       20  
Non-cash impairment charges         654  
Change in fair value of convertible note   11,286       17,910  
Debt issuance costs write-off         3,353  
Change in operating assets and liabilities   22,577       (11,374 )
 Net cash provided by operating activities   62,820       44,311  
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (10,466 )     (9,226 )
Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets   124       52  
Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees   (2,041 )     (2,899 )
 Net cash used in investing activities   (12,383 )     (12,073 )
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Borrowings on notes payable         40,000  
Payments on notes payable   (1,358 )     (18,125 )
Principal payments on long-term obligations   (206 )     (204 )
Debt issuance costs         (6,454 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   4,188       1,005  
Tax payments related to RSU issuances   (591 )     (303 )
 Net cash provided by financing activities   2,033       15,919  
       
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH   204       139  
               
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   52,674       48,296  
       
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:      
Beginning of period   81,678       24,690  
End of period $ 134,352     $ 72,986  
               


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  October   October   Dollar    Percent    October   October   Dollar    Percent 
(in thousands) 26, 2024   28, 2023   Change   Change   26, 2024   28, 2023   Change   Change
Net Sales:                              
Commercial $ 43,439   $ 42,453   $ 986     2.3 %   $ 77,638   $ 89,336   $ (11,698 )   (13.1 )%
Live Events   77,207     68,210     8,997     13.2       185,815     160,209     25,606     16.0  
High School Park and Recreation   48,071     48,942     (871 )   (1.8 )     96,077     105,176     (9,099 )   (8.7 )
Transportation   21,478     20,243     1,235     6.1       43,968     41,612     2,356     5.7  
International   18,136     19,521     (1,385 )   (7.1 )     30,921     35,567     (4,646 )   (13.1 )
  $ 208,331   $ 199,369   $ 8,962     4.5 %   $ 434,419   $ 431,900   $ 2,519     0.6 %
Orders:                              
Commercial $ 44,548   $ 34,209   $ 10,339     30.2 %   $ 86,670   $ 66,643   $ 20,027     30.1 %
Live Events   70,524     79,016     (8,492 )   (10.7 )     121,423     131,219     (9,796 )   (7.5 )
High School Park and Recreation   35,838     32,800     3,038     9.3       82,285     68,539     13,746     20.1  
Transportation   12,222     21,500     (9,278 )   (43.2 )     34,981     40,485     (5,504 )   (13.6 )
International   14,458     16,168     (1,710 )   (10.6 )     28,401     35,437     (7,036 )   (19.9 )
  $ 177,590   $ 183,693   $ (6,103 )   (3.3 )%   $ 353,760   $ 342,323   $ 11,437     3.3 %
                                                 


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended
  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 62,820     $ 44,311  
Purchases of property and equipment   (10,466 )     (9,226 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment   124       52  
Free cash flow $ 52,478     $ 35,137  


* In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.
   


Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023 		  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023
Operating income (GAAP Measure) $ 15,770     $ 19,436     $ 38,486     $ 59,652  
Consultant related expenses associated with business transformation initiatives   3,344             4,299        
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 19,114     $ 19,436     $ 42,785     $ 59,652  


* In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses adjusted operating income as a key measure of its operating performance. The term adjusted operating income is not defined under GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities, or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. We define non-GAAP adjusted operating income as operating income plus consulting related expenses related to our business transformation initiatives. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted operating income is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Our definition of non-GAAP adjusted operating income may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table above reconciles non-GAAP adjusted operating income to comparable GAAP financial measures.
   


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023 		  October 26,
2024 		  October 28,
2023
Net income $ 21,406     $ 2,165     $ 16,460     $ 21,361  
Consultant related expenses associated with business transformation initiatives, net of taxes   2,842             2,786        
Change in fair value of convertible note   (10,304 )     10,650       11,286       17,910  
Debt issuance costs expensed due to fair value of convertible note, net of taxes                     2,092  
Adjusted net income $ 13,944     $ 12,815     $ 30,532     $ 41,363  


* Adjusted net income. We disclose adjusted net income as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measurement provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance.
   


Reconciliation of Long-term Debt
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Long-term debt consists of the following:
       
  October 26,
2024 		  April 27,
2024
Mortgage $ 13,125     $ 13,875  
Convertible note   25,000       25,000  
Long-term debt, gross   38,125       38,875  
Debt issuance costs, net   (574 )     (761 )
Change in fair value of convertible note   27,836       16,550  
Current portion   (1,500 )     (1,500 )
Long-term debt, net $ 63,887     $ 53,164  

