Dave’s Hot Chicken Announces Grand Opening of Its London Restaurant; UK Flagship Becomes Dave’s 250th Location

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation that started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot, today announced the grand opening of its 250th restaurant, and first in the United Kingdom.

Located at 40 Shaftesbury Ave., in the heart of London, the two-floor, 90-seat venue will open on Saturday, December 7, at 12pm noon. The restaurant features an extraordinary street art display, paying homage to the humble East Hollywood parking lot where Dave’s began back in 2017, and takes inspiration from the world famous Piccadilly Circus nearby.

The London opening marks the nearly 80th opening this year for the rapid-growth brand, with 2025 planned to be a year of equal expansion.

“Going from a parking lot pop-up run by three friends to a global restaurant with 250 locations in seven years is the American Dream story,” said company CEO, Bill Phelps. “As we continue to expand across the globe, we know that focusing on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet will ensure that expansion.”

“We're excited to bring the hugely popular Dave’s Hot Chicken to London and proud to be the franchise partner introducing this bold, spicy brand to the UK,” said Jim Attwood, Managing Director, Mind Blowing Chicken Ltd, part of Azzurri Group, which owns and operates the London Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Londoners are in for a treat being the first to experience Dave’s signature heat and unique flavours, which have rightfully built a massive fanbase in the US. We can't wait for people here to experience firsthand what makes Dave’s Hot Chicken so special.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper® (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order, using a spice-blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 80-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

