First Helium Advances Licensing of Strategic 7-15 and 7-30 Leduc Wells Targeting Light Oil

Company Completes Surveying of 7-30 Proven Undeveloped (“PUD”) Oil Location

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Helium Inc. (“First Helium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed surveying its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 location and is advancing through the licensing process for both the 7-30 and 7-15 locations, respectively. The 7-30 PUD well will be drilled on an existing surface location which will enable the Company to expedite drilling. The PUD well has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule")1, the Company's independent evaluator, and will be drilled in conjunction with the recently identified 7-15 Leduc anomaly.

"We are pleased to be driving forward with our 7-30 PUD drilling location in conjunction with our high impact Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which on seismic is approximately five times the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "If successful, the combined oil potential from these two operations will provide immediate cash flow and meaningful near-term value for our shareholders," added Mr. Bereznicki.

Worsley Leduc Formation – 12 Primary Targets Identified on Proprietary 3D Seismic

Based on historical successful drilling results from the 1-30 and 4-29 Leduc oil wells, which together have produced more than 113,000 barrels of light oil and generated more than $13 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow, the Company has achieved a direct correlation between its Leduc seismic interpretation and the potential for economic quantities of producible hydrocarbons. Notably, this same seismic signature is seen across all additional drilling locations.

As highlighted recently, the Company has identified 10 additional Leduc locations based on the same seismic interpretation over its proprietary 3D data that identified the 7-30 and the 7-15 locations (See Figure 1). Continued success through drilling the 7-30 PUD well, and 7-15 anomaly, will result in an immediate low risk 10 well scalable project. This vertical Leduc play provides an opportunity for potential growth of the Company’s oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands.

Figure 1:

Worsley Project Inventory





The vertical Leduc play provides an opportunity for potential growth of the Company’s oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands. Given the large potential opportunity of the Worsley project, the Company will continue to explore potential partnerships to accelerate the development of its rich asset base.

Notes:

(1) Prepared by Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”), independent qualified reserves evaluator, in accordance with COGE Handbook.

(2) Gross Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves, per Sproule, Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves of First Helium Inc. in the Beaton Area of Alberta (as of March 31, 2023). See First Helium’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT FIRST HELIUM

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

