Augmedix Achieves Oracle Validation with Industry Healthcare Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

Augmedix offers ambient AI medical documentation solutions for both acute and ambulatory clinicians, helping curb burnout, reduce fractional quitting, improve the patient experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix , a Commure company and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Industry Healthcare Expertise for its integration of its full suite of products , which transform natural conversations into organized draft medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications. As a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) , this integration enables Augmedix’s products to be offered to network customers, helping enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Expertise is a core tenet of the OPN program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and reduce risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with Industry Healthcare Expertise, partners like Augmedix meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise .



Augmedix has been committed to the Oracle ecosystem for over a decade, working with longstanding health systems that run on Oracle Health.

Augmedix offers solutions from pure AI to live human support in one suite, including Augmedix Go, Augmedix Assist, and Augmedix Live, which work across a broad spectrum of specialties and settings, from ambulatory to acute care settings, including emergency departments. Augmedix’s solutions can help save clinicians from one to three hours a day, enhancing clinicians’ work-life balance and health system productivity.

“Augmedix’s integration with Oracle is a significant milestone that not only makes our products more accessible for clinicians to incorporate into their workflows but also eliminates several manual steps in the documentation process,” said Ian Shakil, Chief Strategy Officer at Commure and Founder of Augmedix. “This validation exemplifies our commitment to the Oracle community and our dedication to relieving clinicians from administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on what matters most – patient care.”



“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Industry Healthcare Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Augmedix’s suite of products is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, Group Vice President, ISV Business and Marketing Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix, a Commure company, empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premises Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” badge.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork .



