The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Announces the First Patient Enrolled in its Horizon Clinical Trials Program to Accelerate the Identification of Optimal Treatment Strategies for Multiple Myeloma

The Horizon Clinical Trials Program uses an adaptive platform designed to test multiple therapies simultaneously to determine the best combination, sequence, and duration of therapy to improve patient outcomes

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF®) announced today that the first patient had been enrolled in the first arm of its Horizon Clinical Trials Program. Horizon is an adaptive platform clinical trial being conducted across the Multiple Myeloma Research Consortium (MMRC®), a select group of academic medical centers and community-based clinics across the U.S. The MMRC Horizon trial will have multiple investigational arms to allow for simultaneous testing of multiple novel drugs and therapeutic approaches to determine the best combination, sequence, and duration of therapy in critical patient populations, including those with relapsed and refractory myeloma.

“The MMRC has a proven record of opening nearly 100 clinical trials and generating evidence to inform optimal treatment strategies for patients. Despite a multitude of approved therapies for multiple myeloma, patients and physicians still face complex questions around the most effective treatment combinations, sequencing, and duration,” said Michael Andreini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MMRF. “The MMRF plays a vital role in building partnerships between companies, researchers, and patients to accelerate new treatments and improve patient outcomes. These collaborations provide meaningful insights on optimal treatment approaches that will make a meaningful difference for patients.”

The MMRF initiated the MMRC Horizon Clinical Trials Program to test therapies in critical patient populations, beginning in patients with relapsed and refractory myeloma. Horizon, through its design and multi-institutional cooperation, is set up to answer research questions that other types of trials lack the capabilities to pursue. The adaptive clinical trial design will use multiple arms to test different therapies, offering key advantages over traditional trials, including the flexibility to make prospectively planned modifications to certain elements of the study design to efficiently facilitate the development of more precise treatments. The first arm of Horizon is enrolling patients and will evaluate dosing approaches with Tecvayli (teclistamab), which is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. For more information on the clinical trial visit our website or go to clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06171685).

“Johnson & Johnson is committed to advancing therapies for multiple myeloma across all stages of the disease,” said Imran Khan, MD, PhD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Hematology, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. “As a leader in multiple myeloma, we have a responsibility to continue to understand how our approved therapies can help patients in the clinical setting. We’re pleased to support the MMRF in conducting this research.”

“When I was first introduced to the Horizon clinical trial concept, I was on board immediately,” said Cindy Varga, MD, Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, MMRC Steering Committee member and Horizon investigator. “It is a truly unique platform as it allows us to test multiple new treatment strategies in a timely manner, significantly reducing the time it would take to obtain results. The benefit it offers myeloma patients cannot be emphasized enough.”

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells that develops in bone marrow. It is the second most common blood cancer in the U.S., with 35,750 new cases and 12,590 deaths estimated to occur this year. New agents and therapies have resulted in better outcomes, but most multiple myeloma patients eventually relapse.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

Media Contact:

Adam Silverstein

Scient PR

adam@scientpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.