zSpace Unveils Next-Generation Inspire 2 Series: Enhanced AR/VR Learning with Improved Performance and Portability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace proudly announces the release of its Inspire 2 and Inspire 2 Pro laptops, advancing augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology in education with a powerful, lightweight, and efficient design. Building on the success of its original Inspire series, these new models deliver enhanced performance, improved battery efficiency, and portability to further elevate immersive learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Career and Technical Education (CTE), and Career Readiness programs.

The zSpace platform combines innovative technology and educational software with a vast library of customizable lessons aligned to educational standards. It empowers students to engage with 3D content through hands-on, experiential learning that uniquely prepares them for their future.

Enhanced Performance and Design

Superior Processing Power : The Inspire 2 features a 20% boost in processing and graphics performance, while the Inspire 2 Pro offers a 22% increase in CPU performance over its predecessor.

: The Inspire 2 features a 20% boost in processing and graphics performance, while the Inspire 2 Pro offers a 22% increase in CPU performance over its predecessor. Battery Efficiency : Optimized for energy-efficient operation, Inspire 2 models run zSpace applications longer on battery power, providing greater flexibility for classroom and lab use.

: Optimized for energy-efficient operation, Inspire 2 models run zSpace applications longer on battery power, providing greater flexibility for classroom and lab use. Lightweight Design: The Inspire 2 is 16% lighter than previous models, making it more portable and accessible for active learning environments.



These upgrades build on the original Inspire series’ groundbreaking features, such as powerful processing, portability, and 4K visuals, supporting applications beyond education, including esports, 3D design, and data visualization. The Inspire 2 series maintains full compatibility with zSpace’s ecosystem while delivering enhanced usability in dynamic learning environments.

The Inspire 2’s glasses-free AR/VR technology enables students to interact with multidimensional content without the need for headgear, allowing for seamless integration into classrooms, esports arenas, and more. Educators gain an adaptable, cutting-edge tool to deliver immersive, impactful lessons in STEM and CTE subjects, while also supporting complex applications.

A Continued Commitment to Cutting-Edge Educational Technology

The Inspire 2 series reflects zSpace’s dedication to equipping educators with advanced tools for engaging, immersive education.

“As a pioneer in immersive experiential learning, zSpace is committed to equipping educators with the tools they need to transform classrooms and inspire students,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace, Inc. “The Inspire 2 series represents our continued innovation and dedication to making learning more engaging, accessible, and impactful for students everywhere.”

For more information about the Inspire 2 and Inspire 2 Pro, visit the zSpace website or visit zSpace Booth 501 at ACTE CareerTech VISION in San Antonio, December 5 - 6, 2024.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

For more information, visit www.zspace.com or follow @zSpace on social media.

